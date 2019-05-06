Michelle went from being the Global Marketing Director for a large beauty company in New York to creating her own skincare line for “mums and bubs,” and she couldn’t be happier.

Her business, Mama’s Laboratory, takes its name from the amazing mums in her life, and while it’s just one-product strong at the moment, Michelle has plans to expand the range in the near future.

“I wanted to pay homage to the power of Mums in my business name,” she said.

“All the Mums in my life are the smartest and savviest people I know.”

Taking her lengthy career in creating and making “some of the world’s biggest fragrance, nail and cosmetic brands,” she her day to day life undeniably looks very different now.

“It was a very demanding job which I loved but once I had a baby and wanted to start a business,” she explains.

“[I wanted to] blend my love of making products with being a mum on a more flexible schedule.”

This is how she managed the transition.

Tell us about Mama’s Laboratory…What is it?

Mama’s Laboratory is an innovative natural skincare line for Mums and Bubs. We look to bring new skin care solutions to make your life simpler.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

What made you want to start your own business?

I have always wanted my own business. I want to live life on my own terms. It doesn’t mean I don’t work hard but it does allow me to be more in charge of my time.

How did you come up with the name?

I wanted to pay homage to the power of Mums in my business name. All the Mums in my life are the smartest and savviest people I know. I also wanted to blend the power of being a mum with technical know how and science… that’s how we got Mama’s Laboratory.

What’s the single best piece of advice you got?

Just keep going…and if you end up being the only excited customer for your business who values your product, then it has been worth it! Be your own number one fan.

What’s the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Don’t be derailed by the people in your life thinking you’re crazy for trying to do your own thing. Have faith in your abilities.

At Mamamia we have an expression “flearning” – failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started your business?

Being in business by myself means I end up spending a lot of time with myself and my own opinions. I have made a lot of obvious mistakes because I didn’t always have the courage to share my work with talented people around me who could have pointed these things out WAY earlier and saved me a lot of pain.

What do you do when you’re feeling like you’re in a hole emotionally (or financially)?

Just try and do something for your business in that moment even if it’s small. A lot of small steps will also eventually get you there.

What’s the biggest misconception you had about starting your business?

For the brands/companies I had worked for in the past my contribution to a business was anonymous to the consumer. I was hidden as an employee in a large global company. Now that I have my own brand I feel like I am baring my soul to the world. My hard work, ideas and communication is now out there. It is way more intimidating than I imagined.

Tell us about your proudest moment.

My first sale! Someone actually likes my product!

What can you recommend to women who might want to get their own hustle going?

Just do it! Now that I have started, I am kicking myself that I didn’t do it sooner. It is way harder but way more rewarding than I could have ever imagined.

