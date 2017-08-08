Melbourne stabbing victim was the cousin of soldier found dead after buck’s party.

A man fatally stabbed in the Melbourne on Saturday night has been identified as the cousin of an Australian soldier who was found dead after a buck’s party three weeks ago.

Marcus Rowley, 24, died in hospital after being stabbed on the street near Tottenham train station in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene around 7pm and, though paramedics tried to revive the Epping father, his injuries were too severe.

Just weeks before, on July 16, Marcus' soldier cousin Private Natasha Rowley, who lived in Perth, was found dead in the bathroom of a Melbourne serviced apartment.

She was discovered in the shower by a group of men who'd been staying in the apartment celebrating a buck's party. The 20-year-old's death was not treated by authorities as suspicious.

Marcus had just arrived home after attending Natasha's funeral in Perth when he was stabbed. The funeral was held last Tuesday. Days later, and the family is grieving another loved-one.

"I don’t understand how you could take a father away from his kids, especially when they are so young and they will never know him," Marcus' former partner Caris Miles, told Seven News.

"I still don’t believe it. I still am expecting him to call or to be like, ‘It’s a big joke’. He was such a good person and taken way too soon."

According to The Herald Sun, a 35-year-old man has been taken into custody over the stabbing.