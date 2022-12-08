Narelda Jacobs on being the first ever Indigenous, queer woman to host a news program.

Narelda Jacobs is determined to make lunchtime a thing. Commencing on Monday January 9 next year, the journalist and television presenter will be hosting a new one-hour national news bulletin called 10 News First: Midday.

Airing 12pm weekdays, the program will provide a comprehensive, in-depth update on the latest breaking news stories from around the country and the world, at the mid-way point in the day when Australians are wanting a fresh look at the day's stories.

And while you can expect a traditional news bulletin, there will be much more than the usual as Jacobs makes the hour her own.

"I'm really excited for it. I want to be able to bring a really fresh perspective to this bulletin and cover stories that are the biggest stories of the day, and not necessarily are the ones that other news outlets are covering. This is really important to differentiate because we've seen over the last couple of years that the stories that should be covered just aren't," Jacobs tells Mamamia.

"I want to be able to use my influence to give a very fresh take on the news at midday and harness the skills of the huge production team that we'll have behind the scenes. There will be expert analysis and guests on the desk with me from time to time to flesh out things in a bit more detail."

Watch Narelda Jacobs speak about the Queen on Studio 10. Story continues below.

Jacobs is hoping for a more conversational feel, rather than just talking at the audience.

"I like to deliver news like I'm talking to a friend or I'm talking to people in the shops or whatever. I don't try to put on that authoritative news kind of speaker. I just want to talk to you."

Jacobs has been at the forefront of news that matters most to Australians for more than 20 years. Starting her journalism career at 10 News First in Perth, she moved to Sydney in 2020 to join Studio 10 and present News from Sydney. As part of the news team leading 10's coverage of the pandemic, floods and Black Lives Matter movement, Jacobs has emerged as one of the country's most respected presenters.

"I've had a fantastic run since I moved to Sydney. I'm so happy I took that leap of faith and moved over," Jacobs says, looking back. "Studio 10 has just been incredible and we've seen it kind of evolve in the short time that I've been there. And now it's evolving further with Ange [Angela Bishop], Tristan [MacManus] and I on the couch. And I just love them. I love them."

She will miss fellow presenter, Sarah Harris, who will be joining the team at The Project, but is so happy for her.

"I wish Sarah all the best for The Project. She's going to nail it. She's going to kill it. She's just going to be a shining light on that panel."

Jacobs is geared up to deliver news in a different way, and while she admits it has been a big year, she can't wait to get started.

"I know my way around the news desk pretty well and I do a really good job of it, I will happily admit that," she says with a laugh. "So to be able to sit at the news desk that is my comfort zone and to ask you to join me at lunchtime. People have an appetite for lunchtime news. It's the first time that a lot of us catch our breath during the day. And if you're looking for something to watch while you're sitting down and having lunch, why not turn us on?

"Let's make it a thing, let's make lunchtime a thing. Let's do it!"

Narelda Jacobs. Image: Network 10.

10 News First: Midday starts Monday January 9, 2023, at 12pm on Channel 10. It will air each weekday.

Feature Image: Network 10.