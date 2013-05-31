1. Naomi Watts as Princess Diana: first official photo.

We’ve seen some grainy paparazzi shots of Naomi on set, but this week, we finally get to see an OFFICIAL photo. (The word OFFICIAL obviously makes all the difference.)

After a bidding war at the Canne Film Film Festival, the Princess Diana bio pic was eventually picked up by a distributor who didn’t waste a lot of time getting a still from the as-yet unnamed film out there. Take a look:

Scheduled to be released on September 5, the film will focus primarily on Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan. Watts has said in the past that: “I don’t look like her and I’m certainly not impersonating her. I’m hoping to catch the essence of her.”

So, do you reckon she’s done it?

3. Apparently Beyonce doesn’t look good enough in these photos.

Fashion chain H&M has learned a valuable lesson this week: Don’t mess with Queen Bey’s curves.

Beyonce recently modelled a line of bikinis for H&M (in which she looks fabulous by the way), but reports have emerged this week that apparently the head honchos at H&M didn’t think she looked fabulous enough. Yup, that’s right – they photoshopped out Beyonce’s famous curves.

And according to The New York Post, Beyonce and her ‘people’ (you know you’ve made it when you have ‘people’) were not happy. The photos you see above are the curvy originals, as B wouldn’t let the campaign go ahead if her booty was photoshopped out: “She’s a true diva and was furious that she had been given such a snubbing. Her people refused to give the pictures the green light so H&M were forced to use the originals.”

You know we have to say it: Her body too bootylicious for you H&M babe.

5. This is what it’s like at the Disney Princess auditions.

Yeah. There’s auditions. And they’re intense.

One girl in the US has written a fascinating account about what goes on behind the scenes when auditioning to be a Princess at Disney World.

Here’s a snippet of her speaking to another girl in the hours-long line up:

She said that face characters had to re-audition for their roles every six months, to make sure nothing “major about your look” has changed. I asked her if that meant they checked to see if you’ve gained weight. “Well, the costumes go up only to a specific size, so they want to make sure you still fit in it,” she said. (According to cast member posts on Micechat, the largest size for Disney costumes is a size 10, which translates roughly into a real-world size 6).

6. Between Ben Affleck and Eva Longoria, it's been a big month for celebrity graduations. You might be surprised to discover which other Hollywood stars call themselves 'doctor' – click to find out.

7. Which two American Idol stars have quit the show?

In a surprisingly united move for two women who took eye rolling at each other to a whole new level, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj have both announced within hours of each other that they’re leaving American Idol.

The AI 2013 judges, who openly fought and crammed poor Keith Urban in a constant diva sandwich, both tweeted just hours ago the time has come to say goodbye. (Well, Nicki tweeted – Mariah had her ‘people’ tweet.)

Here’s Mariah’s (humble) announcement:

And just two hours later came Nicki’s:

So what do you reckon – Is this a united front or just a sign that the competition between the two is STILL going?

Original judge Randy Jackson has also quit the show, which means it’s only our Keith remaining. But maybe he’ll stick around now he knows the girls have taken their epic war elsewhere…

10. Surfer girl who lost her arm to a shark has AMAZING news.

She’s engaged!

Bethany Hamilton, who famously lost her arm in a shark attack ten years ago aged just 13, confirmed over instagram that she is engaged to her partner Adam Dirks:

“It’s been a lil over two month since my fiancé Adam & I have been engaged! Every day we are growing closer, learning more of each other and growing more in love! I’m so thankful to share life together and most of all live for Christ together! Happy Birthday my Love”

Bethany, 23, write a book about her experiences called Soul Surfer, which was later turned into a film.

After the shark attack, she went on to become a professional surfer, ended up ranked in the top 20 female surfers in the world.