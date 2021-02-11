TRIED & TESTED: I tried the luminous new sunscreen mist you can spray over makeup.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's lifestyle writer Charlotte Begg reviews Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist.

Sunscreen has come a long way.

We're no longer slapping on thick, terribly scented white goo. These days, we're spoilt for choice.

Luminous, mattifying, mineral, even sunscreen serums - there are plenty of options. And now, there's a new kid on the block: sunscreen mists.

Last month, new Aussie brand Naked Sundays launched with two products, an SPF50+ cream and an SPF50+ mist. The sunscreen mist is the first of its kind to launch in Australia.

I was eager to try it out, but I also had some questions. Does it include enough SPF for all-day protection? Does it sit well on top of makeup? How does it really feel on the skin?

So I decided to put it to the test.

After trialling the Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist for two weeks, here's my honest review.

What is the Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist?

The Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist is Australia’s first over-your-makeup sunscreen mist. It’s completely invisible when you apply it (meaning you can wear it on its own or over the top of your makeup), includes hydrating ingredients, and contains SPF 50+.

It's $39.95 and can be purchased on the Naked Sundays website.

What's in the Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist?

The Hydrating Glow Mist includes hyaluronic acid, Kakadu plum, watermelon extract and SPF 50+.

First off, the hyaluronic acid is extremely hydrating for the skin. The Kakadu plum is rich in Vitamin C and E, and the watermelon extract is rich in vitamin C and hydrating, too - but also just smells really good.

And there are a few key things this product doesn’t include: there are no parabens, no oxybenzone (an ingredient that is harmful to our coral reefs) it doesn’t leave a white cast, plus it's vegan friendly and cruelty free.

How does Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist wear on the skin?

I’ve been using this product for two weeks now. The first time I used it, I was at the beach and needed to reapply sunscreen on my face.

Image: Supplied.

The first thing I noticed was the smell. The watermelon scent is refreshing, especially on a very hot day.

Does it smell like sunscreen? Yes, a little bit. But the fruity fragrance overpowers it.

The other thing I observed was how lightweight it feels. The mist is extremely fine, and it dries almost instantly.

No complaints when trying it on its own.

The next time, I trialled it as a setting spray.

When I go into the office, I tend to wear a full face of makeup. Foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, the lot. So I usually stick to a mattifying, all-day-hold setting spray. Yesterday, I only used the Hydrating Mist.

Here’s how my face looked just after I applied it.

Image: Supplied.





Glow, glow, glow! Image: Supplied.

Yep, ultra-bloody-glowy and I’m loving it.

However, after I applied it on top of my makeup, I noticed that the mist isn't even and it can leave splatters of the product on your face. So I had to go over those spots with some powder. Some of it was fixable but other splatters did mess with my makeup.

Throughout the day, because I didn’t leave the office nor really care, I didn’t touch it up once.

And here’s how it looked at the end of the day.

HELLO, SWEAT. Image: Supplied.

Generally, I get quite oily in my T-zone so that’s nothing new. But usually, my all-day setting spray keeps my makeup on underneath. Here you can see that on my nose and around it, all of my foundation has come off.

I didn’t mind because I was loving the glow, but it was something I noticed.

Should I buy the Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist?

In my opinion, yes. Here's why.

We're all told to reapply sunscreen every two hours, but when you have a full face of makeup on, that's a difficult ask. By using this throughout the day you're going to make sure you're protected from the sun, without having to slap it all over your face.

Also, it's just a beautiful, luminous setting spray. (If you're oily like me, I'd wear it on minimal makeup days or makeup-free days as it can mess with a full face.)

But keep in mind, you're not going to get enough SPF from this mist alone. The recommended amount of sunscreen for the face is 5mL (approximately one teaspoon). So unless you're using almost the entire bottle, you aren't applying enough.

Make sure to apply your normal sunscreen first, then use this for topping up throughout the day.

Have you tried an SPF mist? Let us know what you think of them in the comments below.

