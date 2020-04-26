"I was at the hardest point in my life." Nadia Bartel on her split from husband Jimmy.

In a new interview with Stellar, Nadia Bartel has said her split from her husband of five years, former AFL player Jimmy Bartel, was the “hardest point in [her] life”.

The blogger, stylist and director for e-commerce store The Connection met now-retired Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel in 2008. The couple were together for 11 years, and married for five, before splitting in August last year.

The couple have two sons together, Aston, four, and Henley, one.

Nadia Bartel on having a career after children. Post continues below video.

The details of the their split remain unknown, with public speculation only mounting after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. It was later alleged by widespread media reports that the mum-of-two found text messages on Jimmy’s phone, which suggested he was cheating on her with Lauren Mand, an Australian woman living in the UK.

“This is never what I thought would happen,” the 34-year-old admitted to the publication on Sunday.

When asked why the couple made the decision to part ways, Stellar reports that Nadia simply answered, “Every day is tough.”

Nadia and Jimmy announced their separation in August last year, and Jimmy and Lauren have since gone public with their relationship, often posting images together on Instagram.

Reflecting on the time of the split, Nadia says: "I was at the hardest point in my life and then to have articles written that weren’t true, and to have hundreds of hate [comments] on Instagram and the continual pounding... it was difficult.

"Just because [you] date or are married to a sportsperson, people think you’re fair game; you can say whatever you want. If you look at any other industry, do you critique their partner like that?"

Now, Nadia says she is focusing keeping busy on her work and raising her two sons.

"I want to continue to be the best mum and role model for my sons," Bartel continues. "They are amazing and such a gift, and I want them to have a really happy childhood. I plan to do everything I can to make that happen for them."

Nadia is also now an ambassador for Witchery's annual White Shirt campaign, which raises money and awareness for ovarian cancer research throughout the month of May.

Jimmy Bartel has remained tight-lipped on his divorce, but did respond to the rumours briefly while on radio station 3AW last year, admitting "It’s not great".

"I am probably not going to provide any commentary on it," the 36-year-old said.

"I know I am in the public eye and people are interested, but it is a private matter and I ask for a bit of respect because obviously Nadia and the boys [are] involved."

Despite the hardship, Nadia tells Stellar that she still does believe in love.

"It’s incredible and amazing, and nothing beats it."

You can read Nadia Bartel's full interview with Stellar magazine here.

