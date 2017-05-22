Celine Dion just shared the "pretty emotional" story behind My Heart Will Go On.

It took just a few seconds for Celine Dion to reduce the audience watching her perform at today’s Billboard Music Awards to tears.

Now we’re sobbing even harder too.

One year after receiving the ceremony’s Icon award – just months after the passing of her husband of 22 years Rene Angélil and then her brother – the 49 year old was back on stage to perform My Heart Will Go On to celebrate it’s 20th Anniversary.



But while most associated with Titanic, Dion’s most successful song almost never happened.

In fact, at first the singer absolutely hated it.

"When I recorded it, I didn't think about a movie, I didn't think about radio. I thought 'Sing the song, then get the heck out of there'," she told Billboard.

Then when her husband - and manager - agreed she would do it, she wasn't impressed.

"I wanted to choke my husband because I didn't want to do it!" she said.

The initial reason for her reluctance was reportedly because she had just provided another soundtrack song, Because You Loved Me, for 1996's Up Close and Personal which was had already hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

However Angélil eventually convinced her to sing to sing it, which is largely why the song is so special to her now.

Reportedly bringing in over a billion dollars in sales, 20 years on Dion's performance was still packed with emotion.

"To be honest with you, it’s an honor. My husband always told me that I wanted to have a career as long as I sing my whole life," she told Billboard after the performance rehearsal.

"Twenty years later, I’m at the Billboard Awards and I was here last year singing 'The Show Must Go On,' receiving the Icon award -- my son gave it to me, and it was pretty emotional. To be here [in T-Mobile Arena], it’s still emotional, because I can still feel and see what happened last year."

On a side note - can we take a moment to appreciate Dion absolutely killing it on the red carpet in a Stephane Rolland gown?

Even more impressive? The original song you hear in the movie is actually Dion's demo track that she recorded in one take.

Further proof that when it comes to legends - or Icon - they don't come much more impressive than Celine Dion.