beauty

5 election cake stall ideas (that will walk off the table)

With the Federal Election looming tomorrow, the big question in my mind is …

What to bake for the election day cake stall at the kids’ school?

(Because I certainly don’t know who I’ll vote for … feels a bit lose-lose to me.)

Hmmmm. In previous years I’ve done Three Little Pigs Cupcakes, Reindeer Cupcakes and Polar Bear Cupcakes … to name just a few of my follies.  I also whipped up lollipop flower cupcakes for a recent fundraiser stall at Bunnings – thanks to a lovely iVillage Facebook follower Janelle Shaw who gave me the idea.

But I’m stumped this time. So I’ve gone to Google for inspiration and here are some of the options:

Gorgeous rainbow cupcakes. Get the recipe and instructions at Babble.

How adorable are these worm-in-apple cupcakes from Parenting? I’d use mint leaves and sour worms – or perhaps even the ends of lolly snakes – for an Aussie twist.
Take a box of tiny teddies, some cocktail umbrellas and some roll-ups and voila … Beach Bear Cupcakes! Find out how to make them at Cakessica.

It’s amazing what you can do with some choc bits and sugar … check out these panda cupcakes from Bakerella. Tip: use the big choc bits for normal-sized cupcakes, the little choc bits for mini ones.

Are you baking for a cake stall? Send us a snapshot of your efforts to info@themotherish.com and we’ll turn them into a gallery.

Alana House is the editor of iVillage Australia. This article originally appeared on her blog, housegoeshome.com. You can also find her on Twitter.

 

 

In a baking mood now? Here are 9 scrumptious cupcake recipes to try from famous bakeries ...

 bakeries: slide 1

Magnolia Bakery: Red velvet cupcakes

Few bakeries have captured the worldwide spotlight like New York Cit

 bakeries: slide 2

Blackbird Bakery: Gluten-free young-coconut cupcakes

Okay, so technically Karen Morgan's Bla

 bakeries: slide 3

Grand Central Bakery: Jammers

Seattle and Portland's Grand Central Bakery has been a local favorite since 1972.

 bakeries: slide 4

One Girl Cookies: Espresso caramel squares with white & dark chocolate swirl

Located in Brooklyn,

bakeries: slide 5

One Girl Cookies: Banana whoopie pies with Dulce de Leche filling

 bakeries: slide 6

Back in the Day Bakery: Pink chocolate sno balls

From Savannah, Georgia's Back in the Day Bakery

 bakeries: slide 7

Baked: Mississippi Mud Pie

You may have heard about Brooklyn's Baked bakery on the Marth

 bakeries: slide 8

Back in the Day Bakery: Summer fruit trifle

Vanilla custard, liquor-soaked tea cakes, whipped cream and f

 bakeries: slide 9

Flour: Sticky, sticky buns

Joanne Chang's famed bakery, Flour, has three locations throughout Bean To

