5 moments you missed from Australia's COVID-19 concert, Music From The Home Front.

On Saturday night, Channel Nine put to air a three-hour music extravaganza featuring Australia’s greatest home-grown talent in a concert called Music From The Home Front.

Broadcast on the night of Anzac Day, the special paid tribute to the Australian and New Zealand services, whilst also thanking the healthcare and essential workers on the COVID-19 frontline.

Featuring Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem and Jimmy Barnes – to name a few – it was a star-studded affair that many on social media hoped would become an annual tradition for the broadcaster.

Here are five moments you missed from the Australian COVID-19 concert.

Jimmy Barnes singing with his children.

Jimmy Barnes, the lead vocalist of Cold Chisel and the co-organiser of the Home Front event, was surrounded by members of his family throughout the special.

He sang a unique rendition of ‘Working Class Man’ with his son, Jackie, brother-in-law Diesel, and son-in-law Ben Rodgers.

He also performed ‘When the War Is Over’ with his daughter, Mahalia Barnes. Plus, his son David Campbell was a co-host for the night.

A true family affair!

INXS members reunite.

Jon Stevens, who fronted Australian rock band INXS after the death of their lead singer Michael Hutchence, reunited with the band’s keyboardist Andrew Farriss for ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

They were also joined by Izzi Manfredi, who is the lead singer for the Sydney-based rock band The Preatures.

Guy Sebastian's son.

Obviously, this is the most important moment. Guy Sebastian was joined by his eight-year-old son, Hudson, who he shares with his wife, Jules Sebastian.

Viewers were obsessed with Guy's mini-me, posting to social media how adorable the pair were on screen.

Fancy home studios.

Talking about Guy Sebastian, he showcased his impressive home studio and goodness, it looks fancy. You can see all the other parts of Guy Sebastian's million-dollar 'fortress' here.

He wasn't the only one though. Many of the artists had their fancy home studios on display, including the aforementioned Jon Stevens.

Oh, and Nick Seymour too, who is the bass guitarist of Crowded House and performed 'Don't Dream It's Over' with his fellow band members.

Tones and I's rendition of 'Forever Young'.

Tones and I, who in the past week received the news that her song 'Dance Monkey' has become the most streamed song ever by a female solo artist on Spotify, delivered a stunning rendition of 'Forever Young' by Youth Group.

In fact, with her new worldwide fame, she's been doing a number of performances from her home while in isolation, most recently performing her new song 'Bad Child' on Jimmy Fallon last week.

But her unique spin on the classic song 'Forever Young' is one of our favourite performances from the night.

You can watch the full special on 9Now here.

