Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

Three people have been detained in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, suspected to be the murderers of Australian tourists, Adam Coleman and Dean Lucas. State prosecutor, Marco Antonia Higuera, said the individuals are low-level drug dealers who were operating in conjunction with a highway robbery gang. It is believed the three were robbing motorists on a highway heading south through Navolato, Sinaloa, when Coleman resisted them. Allegedly, the suspects lethally shot the men before dousing their vehicle with gasoline and torching it. While the two charred bodies inside the van have not been successfully identified, a Mexican official has said that the van's identification numbers match a van owned by Coleman.

The men went missing on November 20 as they were travelling to the city of Guadalajara to visit Mr Coleman’s girlfriend.

2. Melbourne bakery in lock down, hostage held at gunpoint.

This morning, Victorian police have been called to a bakery on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula to negotiate with a man reportedly in possession of a gun.

It is thought that one other person is inside the establishment, which sits on the corner of Point Nepean Road and Ozone Road in Rye.

Emergency services were called to the cafe at 7:30am and officers have blocked off the area.

Police are currently trying to establish whether the two people inside the cafe know each other.

3. San Bernardino shooting labelled ‘act of terrorism’ by FBI.

The California massacre which claimed the lives of 14 people has been labelled “an act of terrorism” by the FBI. While reports that the female suspect pledged allegiance to Islamic State on social media have been widespread in the US media, these are yet to be confirmed.

According to a range of US media outlets, Tashfeen Malik, 27, sent a private message on Facebook swearing her allegiance to IS jihadist group Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The post has since been removed.

In regards to the post, the assistant director of the FBI’s LA office, David Bowdich, has said it is currently under investigation.

“We are looking into it.

“Based on the information and the facts as we know them, we are now investigating these horrific acts as an act of terrorism.”

Both Malik and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, were killed by police in a shootout that took place just hours after the Wednesday massacre.

FBI director, James Comey, said that while the two were radicalised, there has been no indication the couple was a part of a larger terror network.

“The investigation so far has delivered indications of radicalisation by the killers and of potential inspiration by foreign terrorist organisations.

“There is no indication that they are part of a network.

Crushed mobile phones and “telephonic connections” are currently being examined by the FBI in the hope to ascertain more information.

“We have uncovered evidence that has led us to learn of extensive planning.

“We have also uncovered evidence that these subjects attempted to destroy their digital fingerprints. We do hope that the digital fingerprints that were left by these two individuals will take us towards their motivation.”

4. World heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, sparks controversy with misogynistic remarks.

The new world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 27, has made sexist and offensive remarks about women in a video interview.

“I believe a woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on her back, that’s my personal belief. Making me a good cup of tea, that’s what I believe,” the British boxer told interviewers.

When probed on women’s place in boxing, Fury opted to discuss ring girls rather than female athletes, saying “I think they are very nice when they’re walking around that ring holding them cards.”

The string of lewd and degrading statements kept coming with the 27-year-old’s evaluation of British heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill.

“I think she’s good, she’s won quite a few medals for Britain, she slaps up good as well, when she’s got a dress on she looks quite fit.”

The YouTube footage was uploaded on November 25.

Watch the full interview below, skip to 58 minutes for misogynistic comments (post continues after video).

