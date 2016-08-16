Mum pens a must-read letter to her husband as she leaves for girls' weekend.

At the end of last week, mum of six Meghan Maza Oeser was preparing to leave for a girls’ trip.

But like most mums who attempt to do something social, there was only one problem: who would look after the kids?

Enter: Meghan’s husband. Perhaps he was keen to let his wife have a break, and take on the full responsibility of parenthood for a weekend. Perhaps he didn’t have a choice. Either way, it was his job to look after the kids and take over the household duties.

‘No biggie!’ we can hear him saying. ‘I’m a pretty competent guy. Six kids and a house to maintain – I’ll be fiiiiine.’

No, sir. You will not be fine. Because caring for multiple children and trying to keep your sanity intact at the same time is near impossible – as mums like Meghan know all too well.

So Meghan wrote her husband a letter, to go over a few things he might need to know for his weekend alone. The result is predictably hilarious, and has blown up on social media. Her letter has been shared almost 20,000 times, and has raked in almost 10,000 comments, most of which echo the sentiment that THIS IS WHAT BEING A MUM FEELS LIKE.

"Upon arriving home after work, things won't seem so bad," she ominously begins.

"The others will hug, jump, and for the most part, be pretty excited to see you. This will be short lived...I promise. School season or not...this is also known as hell hour. The others will fight about anything and everything, with Quinn and Penny being the biggest instigators.

It's most likely that Quinn will be pissed off about Penny wearing her Elsa dress, and Penny equally pissed off because Quinn will ONLY refer to her as Anna. Penny will also be fighting sleep, which I'll get to later."

Meghan goes on to explain that "dinner will suck." The kids will want all different things. This is unavoidable. But it's after dinner that things get interesting.

"It will get quiet...REAL quiet," Meghan writes. "This is when you'll realize that the threenager has fallen asleep somewhere. Do NOT let the threenager fall asleep."

"You're basically fucked if this happens. She will be wide awake until at least 1:30am if you're not careful. Given your 9:30 bedtime and 5am wake up, this is less than ideal."

There's a common theme throughout Meghan's letter, and it goes something like this: "Good. Luck, buddy."

Pajamas won't be a thing. Bedtime will be a nightmare. These kids are insane, dude. THEY'RE NOT STABLE.

"Oh, and come breakfast time, it starts all over again.

"Breakfast. Ha! Just as fun as dinner...if not worse. Get coffee. LOTS of coffee. You'll need it.

"Penny might want cereal, or she'll go for toast. Whatever you do...LET HER PICK HER SPOON. Chances are, Quinn will have the ULTIMATE spoon, and Penny will convince you that you've left her with the shittiest spoon in the bunch.

"Sometimes I'll give her a fork, and then flip her off. Breakfast will be such a shit show that you'll forget to eat, and begin to experience the caffeine shakes."

Lovely.

Meghan then repeats, "Oh, also...just incase you wanted to get ANYTHING done this weekend...good fucking luck."

Amen.

To top it all off, Meghan accompanies the impassionated letter with a photo of herself leaving the house and giving what appears to be zero f**ks.

By the looks of it, Meghan had a fantastic girls weekend, involving plenty of alcohol, lots of laughing, and definitely no children.

Let's just hope her husband kept it together while she was gone.