Lots of recipes call themselves "easy" but let’s be real, there are varying levels of ease when it comes to cooking. For some of us, four ingredients are four too many, and that’s where Uber Eats comes in.

But thankfully there are people on the internet who want to simplify cooking right down to the very basics, and we’ve found a ‘recipe’ that takes the, erm, cake.

How to make a quick, easy lunch for work. Post continues below.

Recently, a video by Instagram user Valentina Mussi, of the popular dessert account Sweet Portfolio, went viral for showing how literally two ingredients, Oreos and a splash of milk, can somehow create... a cake. Genius.

Also a fan of the humble mug cake is Aussie foodie Leah Itsines, who told us it’s her favourite winter dessert.﻿﻿

"Served warm, they're perfect for those chilly winter nights, not to mention they're super easy to make and ready in minutes in the microwave. Great as a quick dessert if you're having that chocolate craving. #Balance right?!"

Amen. We asked Leah to supply her favourite mug cake recipe below, and she got a little bit fancy with jam and peanut butter. Not mad about it.

Her recipe serves four, but if you're looking for a solo treat, scroll down to see the Oreo mug cake recipe, as well as a Nutella option you really ought to make tonight.

1. Fancy Chocolate Mug Cake.

Image: Supplied.

Cook time: 1 minute

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons self-raising flour

4 tablespoons strawberry jam (or any flavour jam)

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 teaspoons cacao powder

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon peanut butter

160ml milk

1 tablespoon shredded or desiccated coconut

Directions:

Mix all wet ingredients into a bowl and combine well. Add all dry ingredients into another bowl and mix well. Combine both wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Pour out into 4 microwaveable mugs (halfway only). Place each mug into the microwave for 1 minute. If it needs more, add it in 20 second increments. Eat right away!

This recipe was created for Mamamia by Leah Itsines. Check out Leah's Plant Based Exploration Recipe E-Book with Maille Mustard. For more from Leah, follow her on Instagram.

2. Oreo Lava Mug Cake.

Image: Instagram.

Cook time: 1 minute

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

4 Oreo cookies

3 tablespoons milk

1 Lindt ball

Directions:

Place the Oreos in a microwaveable mug. Pour in milk, and mash the Oreos in the liquid to create a paste. Drop the Lindt ball into the centre. Microwave for 90 seconds. Enjoy!

3. Nutella Mug Cake.

Image: Kidz Menu.

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

4 tbsp Nutella

1 egg

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp self rising flour

½ tsp icing sugar

Directions:

In a microwaveable mug, beat the Nutella and egg together. Add flour and caster sugar, and mix together until a smooth batter forms. Microwave for 2-3 minutes, or until cake is cooked through. Allow to cool slightly, and dust with icing sugar. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

This recipe was created by Kidz Menu. Like or Follow Kidz Menu on Facebook and Instagram for more easy recipes.

Which one will you be making? Let us know in the comments! ﻿﻿

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram @sweetportfolio