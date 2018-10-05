Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony's house is featuring on Cribs. And wow. Just wow.

MTV’s pervy show Cribs is coming back – and it’s taking us somewhere we’re not sure we ever wanted to be – inside Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony’s Sydney home.

Ahead of the first ever Aussie episode on 17 October, the channel has released a short snippet giving us a sneak peak of what we’re in for.

And while from the outside this looks like a pretty normal Mosman mansion…

On the inside, it is so much more... interesting.

The couple has flamboyantly decorated their harbourside home, which, according to News.com.au, they rent for around $5000 a week. (A price tag Kyle can no doubt afford, given he's said on radio he earns more than $3 million a year.)

Their living and lounge area has an animal print theme that continues throughout their home.

There is Imogen's back-stage style dressing area and her huge walk-in wardrobe.

A totally normal looking kitchen.

And then there's this room, which we were confused enough by before we noticed there was a clown doll on the circle-shaped bed.

Oh, and if that weren't potentially traumatising enough for viewers, we noticed the camera pan by this framed photo and, our eyes will never be the same.

Outside the couple has a gigantic pool, which Kyle tells the show that they keep heated all year round.

This isn't even Kyle's only home.

Last year he bought a $2.98m cottage on a farm in the NSW town of Robertson, which the couple spend part of their time at.

If this is what they did to a rental property, we're not sure we could handle a home they have complete control over.