The milkshake consent video is what happens when you have a government that can’t talk about sex.

Since the publication of this article, the federal government has removed the two consent videos associated with its $3.7m “Respect Matters” campaign after widespread criticism.

This week the federal government pulled off an impressive feat.

They released an entire video about sexual consent aimed to educate teenagers, without using the word sex at all.

There was no mention of the word consent either. Or assault. Or rape.

In fact, the seven-minute 'Moving the Line' educational video made the topic of sexual consent so confusing and condescending I, as a 30-year-old woman, feel more confused than informed having watched it.

Video via The Good Society.

There were milkshakes, 'action zones' and a very confused analogy. Delve into the rest of the $3.7 million campaign and it doesn't get much better. There's just more cutesy and bizarre metaphors involving tacos and 'going for a swim,' all set in a 1960s style dystopia.

Not only that, the material includes problematic examples like the perpetrator being offered support over the victim. And lines like, "sometimes our sexual desires are so strong, they completely distort our view of the other person."