Sentimental jewellery, cocktail packs and 27 other gift ideas for Mother's Day in isolation.

This year, there’s a good chance Mother’s Day is going to look very different.
Whether you’re self-isolating with yours or you aren’t able to give yours a hug, there are still ways to make the day feel special from afar for your mum or the mum figure in your life.
If you’re not sure what to get her this year, there’s still time to figure something out before Sunday, May 10. (And any dads that happen to be reading, consider this your notice.)
From cocktail deliveries and wine packs to craft sets and pasta making kits, here are 29 Mother’s Day gift ideas that aren’t flowers (although flowers are nice too!)
Wine packs.
This gift option is self-explanatory, yeah? Here are a few pre-made wine packs to gift mum if she loves a good drop.
1. Different Drop Women in Wine Mixed Pack, $175.
2. Good Pair Days Mother’s Day Wine & Chocolate Gift Box, $90.
3. Vinomofo Collaboration Case, $90.
4. Covert Wine Co Ladies Who No Longer Lunch Zoom Box, $150.
5. P&V Merchants Grab ‘n’ Go Packs, from $150.
A really beautiful candle.
In the words of Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell, there’s never been a better time to #lightthegoodcandle. Here are some really lovely ones to bring calm and joy to mum’s home in isolation.
6. Glasshouse To The Moon And Back Limited Edition Candle, $49.95.
7. Palm Beach Trio Mini Candles Gift Pack, $39.95.
8. Diptyque Figuier Candle, $89.
9. Sensori + Gayndah Orchard Soy Candle, $59.
10. Spend With Us Verabella Creations Side Face Candle Pot, $65.
Cocktail delivery.
Depending on where you live, bars are now delivering read-made cocktails to your door… and mum’s door, of course.
11. Cocktail Porter Mother’s Day French Martini Mini Kit, $79.95.
12. Cocktail Porter Botanical Spritz Gift Set, $89.95.
13. Four Pillars Four Negronis Pack, $90.
Homewares
If your mum is into homewares, here are a few nice bits and pieces we reckon she’ll love.
14. In The Roundhouse Dinner Plates, from $29.
15. Sheridan Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $339.95.
16. Phile Dusty Pink Waffle Towels Set of 3, $160.
17. Bed Threads 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set, from $250.
18. Deja Marc The Classic Bespoke Fingerprint Necklace, $185.
Craft activities you can do over a video chat.
Craft mums will love these thoughtful gifts you can do together over a video call or socially distanced catch up.
19. Crokd Mother’s Day Clay Kit, $120 (inlcudes two kits).
20. Pinot and Picasso Art Box, $69.95.
21. Does My Nipple Offend You Booby Basket, $85.
Beauty gifts.
These beauty buys are perfect for at-home pampering. They’re also a step up from the kitschy body wash sets you used to get mum in high school.
22. Lanolips 101 Ointment, $18.95.
23. Korres The Neroli Iris Collection, $29.
24. Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set, $64.
25. Salt By Hendrix Plump It Up Gift Set, $49.95.
26. L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, $39.
27. Madre Australia Belly Mask, $29.95.
Fooooooooood.
If you normally go out for dinner on Mother’s Day, try bringing the restaurant to her home.
28. Red Balloon Homemade Pasta Making Kit, $139.
29. Order a meal from your favourite restaurant.
Feature image: Instagram/@dejamarc and @bedthreads.
