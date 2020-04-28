Sentimental jewellery, cocktail packs and 27 other gift ideas for Mother's Day in isolation.

This year, there’s a good chance Mother’s Day is going to look very different.

Whether you’re self-isolating with yours or you aren’t able to give yours a hug, there are still ways to make the day feel special from afar for your mum or the mum figure in your life.

If you’re not sure what to get her this year, there’s still time to figure something out before Sunday, May 10. (And any dads that happen to be reading, consider this your notice.)

From cocktail deliveries and wine packs to craft sets and pasta making kits, here are 29 Mother’s Day gift ideas that aren’t flowers (although flowers are nice too!)

Wine packs.

This gift option is self-explanatory, yeah? Here are a few pre-made wine packs to gift mum if she loves a good drop.

A really beautiful candle.

In the words of Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell, there’s never been a better time to #lightthegoodcandle. Here are some really lovely ones to bring calm and joy to mum’s home in isolation.

Cocktail delivery.

Depending on where you live, bars are now delivering read-made cocktails to your door… and mum’s door, of course.

Homewares

If your mum is into homewares, here are a few nice bits and pieces we reckon she’ll love.

14. In The Roundhouse Dinner Plates, from $29.

Craft activities you can do over a video chat.

Craft mums will love these thoughtful gifts you can do together over a video call or socially distanced catch up.

Beauty gifts.

These beauty buys are perfect for at-home pampering. They’re also a step up from the kitschy body wash sets you used to get mum in high school.

Fooooooooood.

If you normally go out for dinner on Mother’s Day, try bringing the restaurant to her home.

29. Order a meal from your favourite restaurant.

Feature image: Instagram/@dejamarc and @bedthreads.

