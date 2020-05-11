"Our total babe hero mum." How all your favourite celebrities celebrated this Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day this year was fraught with even more challenges than normal.

For some, it’s glorious. But for others, it’s a day that reminds them of their infertility, or their broken relationship with their own mum. Or it’s a painful reminder that their mum is no longer here. Or their children are no longer here.

Now let’s add COVID-19 on top of that for all the mums who wanted to celebrate, but couldn’t physically be with their children (or mothers), thanks to this crazy world we’re living in.

Thank goodness for social media, hey? Because if there was one thing that you could do yesterday, it was upload a tribute to Instagram in honour of your mum, and thankfully for our enjoyment, many of our favourite celebrities did just that.

Here’s how everyone celebrated:

Liam Hemsworth.

Liam posted a throwback photo of him and his mum from when he was a baby.

Leonie Hemsworth has three sons – Liam, Chris and Luke.

Chris also posted a photo with his mum, and his wife Elsa Pataky, who is mum to their three children.

“To all the incredible mums out there, we salute you,” he wrote in the caption.

Elsa and Chris have an eight-year-old daughter, India Rose, and twin six-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Hamish Blake.

The comedian and TV presenter paid tribute to his wife Zoe, mother of their children Sonny, six, and Rudy, two.

“Our total babe hero mum. Whether quietly thinking of a million things that keep our family running (pictured), or being the most brilliant woman I know (pictured), or just being a total 15/10 smoke show (pictured) or just holding our daughter while you both think about cake (pictured), I never don’t feel like the luckiest man on earth to have a front row seat to your mumming,” he wrote.

“Screenshots,” wrote Zoe in a comment.

On her own page, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day, mums! You’re terrific, you know that? I’m your biggest fan. Don’t make me come over there and hug you. I’ll get into trouble with the coppers,” next to some more snaps from their son’s birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Megan Gale.

“What a blessing, an honour, and a huge learning experience it is to be a Mother,” the model wrote next to a black and white photo of her kids.

Megan and her husband Shaun Hampson have River, five, and Rosie, two.

Katy Perry.

Katy is pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom.

She joined in the Mother’s Day fun with a bit of dress up.

Carrie Bickmore.

The Project host has three kids, 12-year-old Ollie, five-year-old Evie, and baby Adelaide.

Looks like they all jumped in for breakfast in bed.

Scott Morrison.

Before you say it, we know the Prime Minister isn’t a “celebrity” but we thought you might be interested in his Mother’s Day tribute too.

Scott and Jenny Morrison struggled for 14 years to have a baby before having Abbey, 12, and Lily, 10, and Jenny says the day used to be a really emotional one for them.

“Thank you for all your love and devotion,” he wrote online yesterday.

“Mother’s Day for me – for a very, very long period of time – was a really sad time and I actually really didn’t like it because it just brought up all those things inside of me that were really difficult and that made me sad,” Jenny told Essential Kids over the weekend.

Rebel Wilson.

The Aussie actor posted a photo with her mum, and a handmade Mother’s Day poster.

Lisa Wilkinson.

The Project host posted an old photo with her grandma and her youngest daughter, Billi.

She also has two sons with her husband Peter FitzSimons. Their kids are all adults now.

Kourtney Kardashian.

The eldest of the Kardashian clan posted a flashback travel photo with her three children on Mother’s Day, writing “my biggest blessing. The three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother”.

Kourtney has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Kim Kardashian.

Kim chose to post a photo of her own mother on Mother’s Day.

“This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears,” she wrote.

Kim has four kids of her own, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm who just turned one.

The youngest of Kris’s children, Kylie, who is mum to daughter Stormi, also posted a throwback photo of the Kardashian matriarch with the caption “a legend”.

Kayla Itsines.

The popular South Australian personal trainer and co-founder of Sweat, posted a photo of her mum and daughter on Mother’s Day.

She welcomed her first daughter, Arna, in April last year, with partner Tobi Pearce.

“Becoming a mum to Arna has given me a whole new level of appreciation for my own mum,” she wrote in the post.

Amy Schumer.

The actress and stand-up comedian became a mum last year.

Gene Attal Fischer made headlines for his, um, rather unfortunate middle name/first name combination, which his parents recently changed to “Gene David”, after they presumably realised what fresh hell awaited him at high school.

Amy threw back to the original “Gene” on Mother’s Day.

Mia Freedman.

Mia has three children of her own and posted an old photo with her mother to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Edwina Bartholomew.

The Sunrise journalist welcomed baby Molly just before Christmas.

“To the brand new mums who are sleep deprived, to the mums doing it on their own, to the mums that look like they all have it together and those that don’t, to the step mums, to those who have stepped up to fill in the shoes of mums who can’t be around, to those who are missing their mums today, to those that dream of being a mum and are struggling… thinking of you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Michelle Bridges.

The fitness trainer shares son Axel with ex-partner Steve Willis, and spent her Mother’s Day “walking and talking” with the four-year-old.

Rove McManus.

The man famous for telling his audience “Say hi to your mum for me” back in the Rove Live days, dusted off the old saying for Sunday.

Cara Delevingne.

The model and actress has two older sisters, Chloe and Poppy Delevingne, and a paternal half-brother, Alex Jaffe.

She posted a flashback of her mum, Pandora, with her as a blonde-haired baby.

“I have the utmost respect and adoration for all mothers and women out there every day, but today is your day,” she wrote.

Turia Pitt.

The motivational speaker welcomed her second son, Rahiti, in February 2020, and spent Mother’s Day fishing with her two-year-old, Hakavai.

Gigi Hadid.

The model and her mum look nearly identical in her Mother’s Day flashback post.

Hadid has two younger siblings, a sister, Bella, and a brother, Anwar, who all share the same mum, Yolanda. She has two older paternal half-sisters, Marielle and Alana.

The 25-year-old last week confirmed she’s pregnant with her partner Zayn Malik, writing in her post “I’ll do my best to emulate,” referring to her own mother.

Kristen Bell.

Kristen, and fellow actor husband Dax Shepard, don’t share photos of their daughter’s faces online (hence the emojis), but the Frozen actress has given an insight into the kind of mother she is.

“I am raising women who are not afraid to disagree. Not for disagreements sake, but rather to use their voice when they need to,” she wrote on Mother’s Day.

Kristen is encouraging Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, to “use their gut and ethics to make decisions that sometimes fall outside the lines or buck the system”.

Jasmine Stefanovic.

The designer only welcomed Harper May, with Today Show host Karl Stefanovic, 10 days ago.

Posting on Instagram, Jasmine wrote: “It’s my first Mother’s Day and my heart is so full because of you Harper May, thank you for choosing me to be your Mumma”.

Her post also pays tribute to her own mother and grandma.

Sonia Kruger.

The TV presenter posted a photo of four-year-old daughter Maggie on Mother’s Day, with a simple love heart as the caption.

She also posted a photo of her own mum.

Jules Sebastian.

The TV presenter and stylist, and her singer husband Guy Sebastian, have two boys, Hudson, eight, and Archer, six.

“Yep I’m calling it. This might be my new favourite day of the year,” she wrote next to a smiling photo of the three of them.

Selena Gomez.

The actor posted a cute photo of her and her mum when she was a kid, next to the caption “I love this woman more than anyone could ever know”.

Her parents divorced when she was five, and she has two younger half sisters, one from each of her parents.

Jen Hawkins.

The model welcomed baby Frankie in October last year and celebrated her first Mother’s Day “partying until 3am”.

“Sums up motherhood – imperfectly perfect,” she wrote.

Demi Moore.

The actor posted four generations of mothers and daughters on her Instagram, in a flashback post.

Demi has three grown up daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

Feature image: Instagram.