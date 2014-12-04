These are the celebrity photos that won the Internet in 2014.

It’s been another crazy year of ups and downs but these are the pictures that won the internet…

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you what a picture-worthy year it’s been.

George and Amal were married in a gorgeous Italian ceremony.

Blake Lively proved that pregnant is a very beautiful look indeed. And sadly, Robin Williams passed away at the age of 63.

But which pictures won the internet over in 2014?

Coming in at number three was pop star Ariana Grande planting a big juicy kiss on Miley Cyrus’ cheek. The picture, which was taken back in August, has scored more than 1.84 million likes.

In second place was Justin Bieber's selfie with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. Although this black and white snap was an insta-hit with 1.9 million likes we can't really work out why, when Selena appears to look so unimpressed with the situation.

And last, but certainly not least, the most popular Instagram photo of 2014 was none other than that of celeb royalty - Kimye's wedding. The image, from the couples' Italian wedding in May, features them kissing in front of a 20 foot wall of white roses and peonies. The wall itself, which Kanye had made as a present to his glowing bride, is estimated to have been worth close to $136,000.

Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez were also in the top five most-followed users on Instagram this year.

The top three most tagged locations for 2014 were all in The US - Disneyland California, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Times Square in New York.

With over 200 million active monthly users and counting, Instagram looks set to grow even more in 2015. As of now, the number of average daily likes has just hit a whopping 1.6 billion.

SCROLL through for a look at the pictures we think should've also made the list...

