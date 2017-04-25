Molly Meldrum explains the reason he interrupted Samuel Johnson's Gold Logies speech.

TV and entertainment legend Molly Meldrum has offered an apology to the Australian public after he caused a stir by interrupting Samuel Johnson’s Gold Logies acceptance speech.

As the actor – who won the night’s biggest award for his role as the 74-year-old in Channel Seven’s Molly mini-series – was thanking friends and family, Meldrum stormed the stage and began telling a series of anecdotes about the star and his family.

He also dropped a few F-bombs along the way.

Despite Sam telling press he was "really flattered" by Molly's words and acknowledging the music legend "meant well" with his Kanye-style interruption, Molly has profusely apologised to anyone he might have offended.

"I profusely apologise if I upset anyone," Meldrum told News Corp.

"I'm so very proud of Sam. Everyone should be proud of him. His [acceptance] speech for his sister Connie was beautiful and his charity work is simply amazing. He's gone through a lot lately.

"And if people had problems understanding what I was trying to say, well, that's nothing new for me."

Molly added that he simply wanted to go up on stage to give Sam the hat - a gold stetson that Meldrum had made himself - and that the moment "took him by surprise".

"I wasn't sure if he'd win the gold, not that he didn't deserve it...I got a bit caught up in the moment," he said.

