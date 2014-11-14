A top model and her two pet dogs have been found dead.

Trigger warning: This post deals with a possible suicide. If this raises any issues for you, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 on or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

By ALEXIS CAREY

The fashion world is today coming to terms with the news of the death of top Czech model Katerina Netolicka, who was found in her apartment near the bodies of her two pet dogs.

Netolicka, 26, graced the covers of high-profile magazines and worked for big names including Prada and L’Oreal.

Her body was found in the flat she shared with her long-term partner Jakub Petruzalek in Litvinov, Czech Republic. Petruzalek, a professional ice-hockey player, was in Russia at the time of the model’s death.

The couple had been together for five years.

Netolicka began modelling in 2004 and was also a celebrated kick-boxer, winning the Czech Championships just last month.

Katerina and Jakub.

Mystery surrounds the cause of death and an autopsy has been requested. Unnamed friends have claimed that Netolicka had a history of depression, mental health issues and self-harm, although it has also been suggested that she may have suffered a stroke or other sudden illness.

Her body was found by her brother, who broke into the apartment after becoming increasingly worried after failing to reach her by phone.

If you or anyone you know is living with depression, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 on or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.