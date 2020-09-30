Stan's Misunderstandings of Miscarriage wants to destigmatise pregnancy loss.





This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, but the experience is still shrouded in darkness; a taboo society would prefer women not talk about.

Tahyna MacManus is about to change that.

The actress and filmmaker has documented her four-year experience with pregnancy and miscarriage for Misunderstandings of Miscarriage (MuM), a feature documentary released to Stan on October 1 in line with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Watch: The Misunderstandings of Miscarriage trailer. Post continues below video.

Throughout the 84-minute documentary, MacManus connects with women across Australia to bring pregnancy loss, from miscarriage to stillbirth, out of the shadows and open up a conversation that normalises it, champions progress in areas of education and legislation and hopefully, makes women feel seen and less alone.

She shares the miscarriages she experienced while she and her husband, Dancing with the Stars judge Tristan MacManus were trying to start a family, and is joined by fellow actresses Claire Holt, Teresa Palmer, Deborra-Lee Furness alongside everyday Australians, who also share their experiences.

Image: Stan.

"After experiencing my second miscarriage I was devastated, lost, and angry," MacManus says.

"Despite having an incredibly supportive network of family and friends around me, I felt terribly alone. By sharing what I once considered to be my greatest shame, I discovered a way to heal and honour my loss.

"I also realised I wasn't alone. There are so many resilient, courageous women going through the same thing, and I am privileged to be able to share their stories too, in the hope that women no longer feel the need to walk this path alone."

Writing for Mamamia, MacManus says MuM is not a solution to the problem: "but it is the start of a very much needed conversation between a woman, her partner, their friends and family".

Listen to Tahnya MacManus on the misunderstandings of miscarriage. Post continues below audio.

MuM features fertility industry specialists and organisations like The Pink Elephants Support Network, which plays a crucial role in supporting women and families through their experiences of pregnancy loss and miscarriage.

"Miscarriage is an emotional rollercoaster, and even though to the clinician it may be perceived as a group of cells or an eight-week foetus, to that family it is their baby they’ve lost, and we must always remember that," Dr Manny Mangat of IVF Australia says in the film.

Image: Stan.

Producer Kelly Tomasich says she hopes MuM "gives a sense of normalcy, understanding, and acceptance to a subject that has been stigmatised for far too long".

"Through our exploration of the common threads that weave together the loss community, we uncover an inspiring patchwork of real stories from real women.

"While there is no one size fits all approach to coping through loss, we hope that MuM will be available to anyone who has suffered a miscarriage or is looking to provide support," she said.

Misunderstandings of Miscarriage premieres Thursday, October 1, only on Stan.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Feature image: Stan.