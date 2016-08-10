Missy Higgins shares a gorgeous snap from her very private wedding.

Singer-songwriter Missy Higgins is notoriously quiet about her private life.

Despite being an ARIA award winning artist and a well-known name in the Australian music industry, she’s managed to keep a low profile when it comes to her engagement, the birth of her son Samuel Arrow Lee, and her wedding.

On Wednesday morning, she appeared on Today to chat with Richard Wilkins about her upcoming national tour, where she’ll perform both her old and new music with an epic orchestra. For the first time, she also shared a photo from her wedding in March this year.

It’s an exciting time for the couple, and for Higgins’ career. No doubt there will be a large audience excited to see her music performed in a “new, reimagined way”.