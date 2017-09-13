A beauty queen just made Donald Trump look utterly incompetent in 15 seconds.

In case you missed it, the new Miss America was crowned earlier this week.

And for once, the conversation wasn’t about who won (spoiler: it was Miss Dakota, for the first time in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history), who had the best evening gown or who wore what swimsuit the best.

Instead, the pageant was politically charged, with one contestant giving a scathing review of President Donald Trump during the competition’s Q&A round.

Meet Miss Texas, aka 22-year-old Margana Wood, a recent graduate from the University of Texas.

During her Q&A segment, Margana was asked by the editorial director​ of People and Entertainment Weekly​, Jess Cagle, to respond to Trump's recent comments following the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter-protestor was killed," Cagle began.

"The President said there was shared blame with quote 'very fine people' on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain."

Margana had just 20 seconds to answer, but she only needed 15 to get to her point.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," the 22-year-old said.

"And I think that President Donald Trump should've made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country.

"That is the number one issue right now."

Of course, Twitter was awash with people praising Margana's quick and confident answer.

Trump and beauty pageants have quite the history - while Miss America dates back to 1921 and has more of an academic focus with its prizes, Trump owned the rival Miss USA competition from 1996 to 2015.

During that time, Trump boasted that he often walked in on the women changing backstage during competition.

He is also accused of calling former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "fat" and "ugly" and giving her nicknames like "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping".

The then 19-year-old said she was forced to exercise in front of reporters, and even developed an eating disorder as a result of Trump's comments.

