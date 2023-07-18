'I’m gonna stop right here for a second.' Why everyone's talking about singer Miranda Lambert.

Miranda Lambert is facing backlash after calling out fans for taking a photo during her concert.

Yep, the American country singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency when she stopped mid-performance to address them.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry," she said.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit.

"Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music."

One of the women in the said photo has since shared how she felt about the situation.

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," concertgoer Adela Calin said, according to Pop Crave.

"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Lambert is yet to address the situation since it blew up online.

Feature image: TikTok/@redneckinvegas