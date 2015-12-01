We suspected the drop-dead-gorgeous Miranda Kerr wouldn’t stay single for long.

And we were correct.

Today Kerr, 32, spilled about her new beau on the Kyle and Jackie O show, which she co-hosted for an hour.

She was asked who is is currently dating and confirmed she is in a relationship with Even Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat.

Kerr also shared how the pair met as she said, “We met over a year ago at a dinner in New York city for Louis Vuitton. We became friends very slowly. It was a slow process, we got to know each other very well.”

On whether or not it was hard to keep her relationship a secret, Kerr added, “Luckily when I’m not working I’m quite a homebody. I’m always cooking and having people over to my house.”

We're impressed Kerr managed to keep it under wraps for so long.

Congratulations on your blossoming romance, Miranda and Even.