Minx season two on Stan is funny, sexy and smart. It should be at the top of your watch list.

Season one of Minx on Stan delivered us an erotic comedy with a surprisingly clever and heartwarming storyline, and season two promises to be just as compelling.

Set in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, the first season of this critically acclaimed show introduced us to Joyce Prigger (played by Ophelia Lovibond) an editor and feminist who dreamed of starting her own magazine, a smart publication aimed at empowering and educating women.

Yet no one was willing to take her up on it, and after a number of big publishing houses scoffed at her idea while quickly turning it down, she had a chance encounter with a prominent, and surprisingly enlightened, porn publisher named Doug Renetti (played by Jake Johnson) who was the only person to see the potential (and money making opportunity) in her idea.

Take a look at the trailer for Minx season two on Stan.

As season one unfolded, we watched as these two unlikely business partners teamed up to create Minx, the first erotic magazine created solely for the female gaze.

From nude photo calls, to money woes, workplace romances, partnerships with some very unexpected clients, run-ins with the mob, an appearance on an iconic TV show that went off the rails and an intense battle with a men's rights protest group that threatens to derail the future of the magazine forever, every episode of Minx season one was packed with plot twists and emotional storytelling moments.

The show's season one finale culminated in a series of dramatic events that have perfectly set up the compelling storylines we will see unfold in season two.

In season one Minx was being sued by a number of people and an avalanche of hate mail rolled in as Doug's legal team pressure him to fold Minx and just focus on his other publications. Joyce then discovered that Doug had not only been keeping his relationship with Tina (Idara Victor) a secret, but he had also promoted her to Managing Editor, leaving Joyce doubtful about her future at the publication.

Along with the raunchy workplace comedy element of Minx, and the fashion and sets of the 1970s making it a feast for the eyes, the strongest part of the series has always been the fascinating on-screen relationship between Joyce and Doug.

The two characters are polar opposites in every way, yet watching their chemistry and relationship evolve on screen is one of the most fascinating parts of the series.

From series one through to the upcoming series two, we watch as Joyce goes on her own journey of sexual awakening and liberation as she builds the magazine in a part of the industry she never expected to enter.

At the same time, Doug is a fantastically flawed and roughish character whose development over the series has been incredibly nuanced as we see him grapple with his decisions and long to be seen as a legitimate businessman.

Season one ended on quite the shocking plot twist with Joyce telling Doug, after he showed up at her front door with an offer to fix Minx together as partners, that she was no longer willing to 'give away her power'.

Then, in an unexpected moment, Doug said he can't make the magazine without Joyce and tells her to take control of it solo.

However, in season two of Minx our favourite unlikely co-workers find their way back to each other, and this next part of the story delves into a make-or-break moment for the controversial but beloved magazine and the people who work on it.

The new direction of Minx brings with it money, fame and a new level of temptation for both Joyce and Doug to grapple with.

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in Minx. Image: Stan.

Minx is still the evocative workplace comedy we fell in love with when it first premiered on Stan, and season two builds on the foundations that made the series feel so fresh and groundbreaking in the first place.

This is a series that takes an unflinching look at feminism, gender politics, workplace relationships and sexism in an entertaining and compelling way. And while the series is set in the 1970s the conversations it triggers and the issues it unpacks still feel incredibly relevant to a modern audience.

Produced by actor and filmmaker Paul Feig (the creative mastermind behind Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters) Minx season two also stars Jessica Lowe (Desperados) as Bambi, Lennon Parham (Playing House) as Shelly, Oscar Montoya (Final Space) as Richie and Elizabeth Perkins (Big, Weeds) as Contance.

If you're looking for a series that effortlessly blends together comedy, drama, and just a touch of raunchiness then Minx season two needs to be at the top of your must watch list.

The brand new season of Minx premieres July 21, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.