'We got put on a blind date.' 7 things we learned from Miley Cyrus' new Vogue interview.

Earlier this week, mega superstar Miley Cyrus appeared on the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue.

The 30-year-old singer and actor, who shot to fame after starring in Hannah Montana, also sat down for a rare interview to accompany it.

In it, she reflects on her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, becoming sober and her struggles with fame.

Here are the biggest takeaways from her latest interview.

1. She's done with stadium tours.

Yep, you read that correctly. The pop star doesn't want to perform for large audiences anymore.

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love," she told the publication.

"There’s no connection. There’s no safety. I guess it’s pretty hard to people-please 100,000 individuals simultaneously.

"It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating."

2. She has a new boyfriend.

Cyrus has also opened up about her relationship with partner Maxx Morando for the first time.

While it's not clear when exactly the pair met, Cyrus said they started dating "a couple of summers back".

Morando is a drummer, songwriter, and producer for the band Liily. The pair remain relatively private, only being photographed a handful of times together.

In the interview, Cyrus said they were set up.

"We got put on a blind date," she explained. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

Rumours about the two dating began in November 2021, when they were spotted at the Gucci Love Parade runway show.

3. How growing up in the spotlight affected her.

ICYMI, Cyrus is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. And from a young age, she knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

However, when she started in Hannah Montana, she didn't expect the scrutiny.

"Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged," she said.

"I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child."

4. Her song 'Flowers' was supposed to be a sad ballad.

Cyrus has written the breakup anthem of 2023, but it wasn't necessarily meant to be an empowering song.

'Flowers' is the fastest-ever song to reach a billion listens on Spotify and was written about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In her interview, the singer shared that while it could be interpreted as an empowering song, it wasn't always intended to be that way.

"The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can't love me better than you can,'" she said.

"It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: 'Sure, I can be my own lover, but you're so much better.'"

5. She has learned a lot from her mistakes.

"I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman," she said.

"[I] was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I'm not my parents. I am who I am.'"

She also touched on her 'scandals' - like her 'Wrecking Ball' era and twerking at the 2013 VMAs.

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," she said.

6. She's done drinking.

"I'm sober. I don't drink, I don't… you know, but I celebrate," the 30-year-old announced.

Cyrus said she's been that way for two years now.

"That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum."

7. She suffers from chronic pain.

In the last few years, Cyrus has been dealing with some serious health issues.

Following the release of her album Flowers she experienced a flare-up that caused her crippling pain.

"I was in a lot of pain. I had gone to the Gucci release party, I had gone to Versace, you know, my adrenals had been kind of drained, and I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up," she said.

Nowadays, Cyrus manages the pain by prioritising her health.

"I make choices that I’m proud of that protect me… I put my mental and physical health before a pay cheque," she said.

"I freed up space for myself to be with friends and family doing what I love, working out, eating well, and learning ways about how to enhance my life, staying dedicated to practices and protocols that are specifically designed for me."

Feature Image: British Vogue.