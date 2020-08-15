From Liam to Kaitlynn and Cody: What Miley Cyrus wants you to know about her relationships.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Somewhere in a cavernous mansion, Liam Hemsworth is po﻿ring over the lyrics of his ex-wife's new song.

"I was born to run.

I don't belong to anyone.

I don't need to be loved by you."

Ooosh.

Watch: Miley reflects on the stigma of divorce.

There's nothing thinly veiled about Miley Cyrus' latest release, ﻿'Midnight Sky'﻿. It's a giant, lyrical middle finger to the Aussie actor who divorced her in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage.

﻿﻿﻿The '80s-inspired jam is also suddenly more accurate than it would have been just days ago, with Cyrus yesterday confirming her split from Australian musician, Cody Simpson.

In an Instagram Live video,﻿﻿﻿ the 27-year-old confirmed rumours spouted hours earlier by TMZ that she and the ﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿Masked Singer Australia winner are no ﻿﻿﻿longer together: "Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age." (More on that later.)

We're not saying that seems like convenient timing given the impending release of an "I don't need no man" anthem. But we're also not not saying that.

Coinciding with the song's release, Cyrus has been hitting the media circuit hard, baiting headlines (yes, including this one) with her trademark candour.

Here's what she's had to say about her recent relationships.

Miley Cyrus on Liam Hemsworth.

﻿"Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Forever and ever, no more." ﻿

– Midnight Sky﻿﻿ ﻿

﻿﻿Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were first rumoured to be dating in 2008, when they were cast in the film, The Last Song.

Cyrus this week appeared to tell the Call Her Daddy podcast that, around that time, he became the first man﻿﻿﻿ she slept with.

"I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16," she said. "But I ended up marrying the guy."

Liam and Miley in 2008. Image: Getty.

﻿Their relationship followed a classically Hollywood traje﻿ctory: an engagement in 2012, a breakup in 2013, a reconciliation in 2015, a secret at-home wedding in December 2018, and a split in 2019.

Just days after Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10, 2019, Cyrus was famously photographed kissing The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter during a holiday in Italy's Lake Como.

The divorce papers were filed shortly after, forcing Cyrus to shut down rumours their marriage ended due to infidelity. "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," she tweeted at the time. She added that she had simply decided to make a "healthy decision" to "leave a previous life behind".

Speaking to SiriusXM this week, she said that 'Midnight Sky' is about the stigma of making that decision and the inherent flaws of the 'til death do us part' narrative.

﻿﻿﻿"Especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainised when 'forever' doesn't happen,"﻿﻿﻿ she told the US radio network. "And I think that you're just really setting yourself up to kind of be disappointed—and not from a bitter or resentful way, but from a realistic and logical standpoint.

"Especially in modern society, we're changing and evolving and understanding ourselves from such a different perspective, that it just feels like forever is definitely a big word, especially for someone young."

Miley Cyrus on dating women.﻿﻿﻿

"See my lips on her mouth,﻿

Everybody's talkin' now." ﻿

﻿﻿– Midnight Sky

Miley and Kaitlynn. Image: Instagram.

Cyrus' relationship with Kaitlynn Carter lasted for two months.﻿﻿

The singer, who identifies as bisexual, has said this week that relationships with women make more sense to her, because there aren't gender dynamics at play that mean she feels compelled to downplay her success or be submissive.

Cyrus told Call Her Daddy that she prefers to have a dominant role in a relationship, and she hadn't felt able to do that with men.

﻿﻿﻿"It felt like I was choosing partners out of anxiety,"﻿﻿﻿ she said. "I don't wanna choose who I'm gonna be with, out of anxiety or fear or stereotypes. I need to find a guy who's confident enough in himself that he's OK that I'm like masculine and strong and there [are] a lot of qualities to me th﻿at tend to associate more with the male role."

Miley Cyrus on Cody Simpson.

"See his hands on my waist,

Thought you'd never be replaced."

– Midnight Sky﻿ ﻿﻿﻿

After Cyrus' split from﻿﻿﻿ Carter, she started dating her long-time friend, Cody Simpson, that October.

Miley and Cody. Image: Instagram.

The relationship was confirmed by Cyrus via Instagram after she revealed her mystery "BF" was coming to visit her in hospital, where she was being treated for acute tonsillitis. Low and behold, in walks the 23-year-old Aussie carrying a bunch of flowers and his guitar.

Simpson later told The Project he'd had an affinity for the former Disney﻿﻿﻿ star for years: ﻿﻿﻿﻿"I’ve always had a crush on her, I told her that... it worked," he joked.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Announcing their breakup yesterday, Cyrus said they will remain close.

"We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, ﻿﻿﻿getting pizza," she told her followers.﻿﻿

"We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not."

Feature Image: Getty.

