Eight kids ranging from 4 to 50 years old: Inside Mick Jagger's massive, blended family.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is reported to have slept with at least 4,000 women. But it seems that he’s only had children with five of them.

Back in the late 1960s, Mick was in the news for his relationship with singer Marianne Faithfull, who was famously found wearing nothing but a fur rug when cops carried out a drug bust on bandmate Keith Richards’ home. But by 1969 he’d fallen for American actress Marsha Hunt. They met when he asked her to pose in revealing clothes to promote the song 'Honky Tonk Women', and she knocked him back.

"I didn't want to look like I'd just been had by all the Rolling Stones," she later explained.

The two went on to have a low-key relationship that went for nearly a year. Marsha claims the Rolling Stones’ hit “Brown Sugar” was written for her.

When their relationship ended in June 1970, Marsha was pregnant with Mick’s baby. Years later, she had to go to court to get Mick to acknowledge he was the father of her daughter Karis, and they didn’t have much contact when Karis was young. But as the years passed, the father and daughter grew closer. He turned up to her graduation from Yale University. Karis went on to work in movies, and has two children, Mazie and Zak.

In 2013, a “broke” Marsha sold off love letters Mick had written to her during their romance, with lines like, “I will kiss you softly. And bite your mouth, too.”

Bianca Perez-Mora Macias

By the time Karis was born, in November 1970, Mick had already moved on with Bianca Perez-Mora Macias. From Nicaragua, Bianca had moved to France to study political science. She met Mick at a Rolling Stones concert, and the attraction was instant.

In May 1971, a pregnant Bianca walked down the aisle in St Tropez to marry Mick, who was wearing a green suit and colourful sneakers. It was Mick’s one and only legal wedding. The new bride returned to the honeymoon suite by herself, leaving her husband partying at the reception.

”My marriage was over on the wedding day,” she told the New York Daily News.

Daughter Jade was born in October that year. Bianca ruled the social scene – she famously rode a white horse at her birthday party at Studio 54 – but Mick didn’t stop pursuing other women. Bianca filed for divorce in 1978 and went on to become a human rights advocate.

Mick Jagger and his daughter Jade at the launch of her new jewellery collection in 2019. Image: Getty.

Jade, who hung out with designer Calvin Klein and artist Andy Warhol as a child (“I would go play at Andy's studio and happily wee on his paintings,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015), grew up to become a jewellery designer. She has had three children, daughters Assisi and Amba, and son Ray. Ray was born a month after Assisi had her first daughter, Ezra.

"He loves babies," Jade said of Mick just after Ray was born. "He'll go out in the garden and play hide-and-seek or read to them. And he's learned how to give really good pep talks, and be really supportive about their education."

Assisi has had a second daughter, Romy, while Amba has one son, River, making Mick a great-grandfather three times over.

Jerry Hall

Mick’s next serious relationship was with Texan model Jerry Hall, who he met when he was still with Bianca and Jerry was dating musician Bryan Ferry. Mick invited Jerry and Bryan over for dinner.

“Bryan was flattered by Mick's attention, but he could also see that Mick was smitten with me,” Jerry wrote in her autobiography Jerry Hall: My Life In Pictures. “It couldn't have been nice for him.”

Their relationship lasted more than two decades – they married in Bali in 1990 – and produced four children: Elizabeth, born 1984, James, born 1985, Georgia May, born 1992, and Gabriel, born 1997.

Lizzy told the Telegraph in 2010 that she was a baby, Mick would sing her lullabies, "which he would make up himself, most of the time. Either that or sing me ‘Summertime’, which I loved."

Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger. Image: Getty.

But it was a stormy relationship, because of Mick’s infidelity. Jerry wrote in her autobiography that she told Mick to stop taking drugs, and he did.

"I had weaned him off drugs, but they had been replaced by sex and he had never had proper treatment.”

The day after she gave birth to Georgia May, Jerry claimed Mick left her to visit model Carla Bruni in Thailand.

“I felt sick when I realised Mick was still seeing Carla,” she told reporters at the time.

But Carla hit back: "He’s a fossil. His wife can keep him.”

Luciana Giminez Morad

The couple reunited, but in 1999, when Jerry heard that Brazilian model Luciana Giminez Morad was having Mick’s baby, she filed for divorce. It was then that she found out that their Bali wedding wasn’t legally binding. She is now married to Rupert Murdoch.

Lizzy and Georgia May grew up to follow their mum into modelling, while James went into acting. Gabriel, who dabbled in modelling before turning to journalism, married Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried. Lizzy gave Mick and Jerry their first grandchild together when she gave birth to son Eugene late last year.

After Jerry, Mick moved on with Luciana, who he’d met at a party in Rio de Janeiro. They had a son, Lucas, together. Luciana says she never meant to hurt Jerry, and once wrote her a letter asking for forgiveness.

“She didn’t write back,” she told the Daily Mail.

Although Mick insisted on a paternity test when Lucas was born, and his relationship with Luciana lasted less than a year, she says he’s an “excellent father”. Lucas’s Instagram shows him on a hike with Mick earlier this year.

L’Wren Scott

Mick went on to date model Sophie Dahl, and then fashion designer L’Wren Scott who he met at a party in 2001.

“I was immediately enchanted by this tall, beautiful, and enigmatic woman," Mick said of L’Wren.

She designed stage outfits for him, and got along well with his kids and grandkids from previous relationships, turning up to his grandson Zak’s baseball game with him. Zak called Scott “Glammy”, a blend of “glamour” and “Granny”

L’Wren took her own life in March 2014.

“I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way," Mick posted on Facebook.

"We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves."

In his shock and grief, Mick turned to his daughter Karis for support, staying at her home in LA while planning L’Wren’s funeral.

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott in 2013. Image: Getty.

Melanie Hamrick

Later that year, Mick was revealed to be seeing Melanie Hamrick, an American ballet dancer 43 years his junior, who he’d met at one of his concerts. In 2016, they welcomed a son, Deveraux, together, with an official statement saying that Mick was at the hospital for the birth, and asking that their privacy be respected. Mick was 73 at the time Deveraux was born.

In a recent photo shared on Melanie’s social media, fans couldn't help but point out the resemblance between the rockstar and his four-year-old son is uncanny.

From the pouty lips to the floppy mop of hair, it appears the musician's youngest child looks the spitting image of his 78-year-old dad.

"Mini Mick," one person wrote, while another commented, "So adorable! Looks just like his dad!"

"He has those Jagger lips," another follower wrote.

"They are all very cute together and she is nice to my son,” Luciana told the Daily Mail last year. “I think Mick is happy with the baby and with her, and I am happy for them."

Luciana, who went on to marry and have another child, says she doesn’t have a problem with Mick having children with so many different women.

“Being a child of Mick Jagger is such a lucky start for any child because he is such a great dad. He is always strong. He is very much a family man.”

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Getty; Instagram/@melhamrick