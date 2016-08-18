News
tv

Michael Turnbull finally shares proof he wasn't lying about his professional soccer career.

The Bachelorette runner-up Michael Turnbull has finally put to rest those rumours that he never actually played professional football for Australia.

In case you missed it, Turnbull sold himself as a ‘professional soccer player’ during his quest to find love with Sam Frost, but many viewers believed he had wildly inflated the claims.

“The highlight of my career was playing for Australia and the Socceroos and also the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000” he told Sam during one of their dates.

More than a year after appearing on the show, Michael has finally put to bed the nasty rumours he was never a part of the Australian team, showing off his jersey in an interview.

Posting a snippet of the interview on his Instagram, Michael finds his jersey in his closet.

"This is the first time I ever played for Australia," the goalkeeper said as he pulled a jersey from his wardrobe.

"This is my Australian jersey!"

Michael Turnbull: 1. Critics: 0.

