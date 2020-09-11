"He is fighting." The reality of Michael Schumacher's life, six years after his accident.

Six years after Michael Schumacher sustained a brain injury from a skiing accident, the Formula 1 World Champion’s health condition remains cloaked in secrecy.

The 51-year-old has not been seen publicly since the accident in late December 2013.

Last week, Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt visited Schumacher and provided a positive update.

"I saw Michael last week. He is fighting," Todt told the PA news agency.

"My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too." ﻿

"All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it," he added.

When visiting Schumacher in September last year, Todt shared that he was at home in Switzerland and enjoyed watching F1 during his recovery.

"I'm always careful with such a statement, but it's true. I saw the [Formula 1] race with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," Todt told Radio Monte-Carlo.

"Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house," he added.

"He does not give up and keeps fighting. His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was," he continued. "Just because there's no longer the same communication as before."

In January, neurosurgeon Dr. Nicola Acciari told an Italian newspaper the former world champion is “very altered and deteriorated” following the accident.

“We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure,” Dr Acciari told Contro Copertina.

“All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered.”

Michael Schumacher's accident.

Michael Schumacher was skiing with his son, Mick, in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, at the time of the accident.

It is understood Schumacher was not skiing very fast, however he lost control and was thrown over 10 metres before he hit the right side of his head on a rock, splitting open his helmet.

In 2018, Schumacher's rescuer, mountain cop Stephane Bozon, shared details of the accident and subsequent rescue operation.

"The first responders said that because the accident site was next to the slope, it was difficult for them to transport him carefully and cautiously," he told German news outlet FOCUS.

"It was clear that it was very serious, otherwise we would not have used the helicopter. Mr Schumacher was lucky [to survive]," he added.

Following the accident, Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma for six months as doctors worked to save the racing champion.

Schumacher is now wheelchair-bound, unable to stand alone and can no longer speak.

What does Michael Schumacher's life look like now?

Schumacher is the father of two children – 22-year-old accomplished equestrian Gina and 20-year-old Ferrari junior driver Mick.

He is also a husband to Corinna Schumacher, who has not spoken publicly since the accident.

Back in 2015, we learned the father-of-two had began to react to the voices of his wife Corinna and their children Gina and Mick, often shedding a tear when he heard their voices.

In 2018, Mick shared in German documentary Schumacher – The Next Generation the profound influence his father had on him and how he encouraged him to become a professional racing driver.

"He was my idol and I am following everything he did and see if I can use it myself and I am really happy with that," he said.

A friend of Mick, Nicklas Nielsen, told Danish newspaper BT that Mick is "completely closed" about his father's condition.

“Mick does not say he is sad about his father. He just said sometimes that it is hard,” Nielsen said.

Last year, Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna was accused of hiding "the truth" by his former long-term manager Willi Weber.

"I know that Michael has been hit hard, but unfortunately I do not know what progress he makes," he said in a German documentary.

"I'd like to know how he's doing and shake hands or stroke his face. But unfortunately, this is rejected by Corinna," he added.

"She's probably afraid that I'll see right away what's going on and make the truth public."

In January 2019, the Schumacher family issued a rare statement on the sporting superstar's birthday.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanely possible to help him," the statement read.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Feature Image: Getty.

This post was originally published on January 22, 2020, and updated on September 12, 2020.

