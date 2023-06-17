Michael Cera almost married Aubrey Plaza but not for the reason you think.

Remember that time Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza dated?

No, me neither, but turns out the couple – who in fact went out for 18 months – almost tied the knot.

But, like, in a jokey way?

After meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010, the pair were dating when they went on a road trip together

“We were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” Cera told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Like something where you get a certificate.”

Except it was never going to be permanent because YOLO.

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20,” the Arrested Development star explained.

Luckily, none of that happened, and Cera went on to marry a woman called Nadine — whose last name has never been revealed — sometime in 2017 potentially (again, loads of privacy with these two but he was spotted in January of that year with a gold band on his ring finger).

He did also release a song about her though, called ‘ohNadine (you were in my dream)', the couple then had a baby at the end of 2021. (That announcement came when Cera’s pal and Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer accidentally outed the baby while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.)

The now 35-year-old actor has come a long way from his running-off-to-Vegas-to-marry-Aubrey-Plaza days and says fatherhood has changed him.

“You just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “When you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

Meanwhile, there are no hard feelings from Plaza, even despite the failed nuptials.

In a 2016 interview, Plaza said she and Cera “love each other” and were still “really good friends”.

“He’s just a weird little friend and we speak the same language,” she told RuPaul’s podcast What’s the Tee? “He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

Plaza also went on to say her own ‘I do’, marrying filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2021.

And Cera is just as supportive of his ex-girlfriend and her career success.

“She’s always been so committed to everything that she does,” he said in the Rolling Stone interview.

“It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

And luckily staying friends with your ex has worked out for these two because after briefly sharing the screen for The End of Love in 2012, they'll be working together again soon on Netflix’s anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim.

