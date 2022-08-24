13 years ago, Michael Bublé met Luisana Lopilato in a car park. He fell in love "instantly".

The first time Luisana Lopilato met Michael Bublé was in a carpark. He fell in love instantly, and she thought he was hitting on her male friend.

Fast-forward 13 years and four kids later, Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have lived a full life together. But it hasn't been without its hard moments.

The Canadian singer, who has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records, put his career on hold after learning his son had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Here’s everything we know about the couple, from their romantic love story to their relationship now.

Michael Bublé’s wife and kids.

Luisana Lopilato attended a 2009 concert of Michael Bublé’s in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the famous singer saw her in the car park of the arena.

It just so happened that she was going to the same after-party as him, where they first met.

“Luisana was with a beautiful (male) friend, a movie star and when they came together, I thought they were together and I didn’t want to be rude and hit on her so I spoke to him,” Michael remembered in an interview on Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

“And I was very nice and tried to find out if they were a couple, but I got very drunk, so finally I said to him, ‘You know, your girlfriend is very beautiful’, and he replied, ‘No, she is not my girlfriend, she is into you’.

“And I thought, OK, I have a chance,” he recalled.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato, 2009. Image: Getty.

But there were two slight obstacles for the pair. Firstly, Lopilato, who was a well-known actress in Argentina, didn't speak English. She also thought Michael Bublé was interested in men.

"I was there with my sister and a really handsome male actor friend I worked with, and Michael came up and asked us to come to the after-show party," she told Daily Mail in 2012. "I didn’t speak English, but my male friend did and Michael was talking to him and saying things to him like, 'Oh my God, look at your muscles.' I just thought he was gay; I rang my mum and said, 'I am at a party with Michael Bublé, and he’s gay!'

"As I left the party, he said to me, 'You are my wife, you just don’t know it yet.' And I said, 'Of course you want me to be your wife, every man wants to marry me, so we will have to see!'" she laughed.

Of course, that's exactly what happened.

The two began dating, visiting Lopilato and her family three months later in Buenos Aires, and Bublé proposed to her in November the same year.

Bublé dedicated his famous song 'Just Haven't Met You Yet' to Lopilato, and she appeared as the love interest in the music video.

The couple married in March 2011 in Buenos Aires and they now share three children together: Noah, 8, Elias, 6, daughter Vida, 4, and in August 2022, they welcomed another daughter they named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida, and your mom and dad," they wrote in a post to Instagram.

Michael Buble's son's burns accident and cancer diagnosis.

In August 2013, Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcomed their first child together, Noah Bublé.

Now eight years old, their first child has suffered some major health challenges.

In June 2015, Noah, then 22 months old, was rushed to hospital after spilling boiling water on himself. He suffered six per cent burns to his body.

Then in 2016, Bublé and Lopilato shared the heartbreaking news that their son had been diagnosed with cancer at just three years old.

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” the singer said in a statement on Facebook.

"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

Indeed, Bublé put his career on hold whilst his son recovered. In 2018, he returned to performing music — something he wasn't sure he would be able to do.

"I truly thought I would never go back [to music]. I was done. It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah," he told Stellar in 2018.

"I thought I had pretty good perspective; I think I’ve always been a pretty nice guy. I probably made the same mistakes anybody else had. But, man, suddenly there was great clarity," he added. "Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell."

In March 2022, Bublé released his eleventh studio album Higher. He further explained the impact his son's diagnosis had on his relationship with his wife.

"My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again... We saw the very worst and also the best of each other."

In 2021, Bublé gave fans an update on his family life, admitting he gets "scanxiety" when they get health check-ups for Noah.

While appearing on Smooth's Global Player exclusive special A Christmas Celebration, he said of Noah: "He’s really good. It’s been almost five years. We still have the scans and the 'scanxiety'. You know what? I think he’s much better than we are.

"For him, you know, he’s this normal, little boy who knows that he’s a superhero, because Dad tells him all the time. But for Mom and I, even though we’re better, it’s definitely something that’s there."

Bublé went on to say that his family's own heartache has only made them stronger.

"You know what’s funny? I truly believe that when you’ve truly suffered, and when you’ve gone through adversity, it gives you an opportunity to live a deeper life," he explained.

"In a strange way, though I’m happy for people that haven’t had to suffer that kind of pain, or that kind of fear, I also worry, because I know that sometimes when you’ve lived a perfect life without any adversity and everything’s been – then the second something happens, people get very bitter.

"I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to live a deep life. I live a deep life. I love hard. And I know love is expensive. I know it has a big cost.

"But I wouldn’t have it another way. And it gives me the perspective I need to try to be a better man, to try to live a happier life, and to really take moments, and just to hold them. Because you know how lucky you are. Because you know what? Things are tough. We’ve got to be grateful."

The controversies of Michael Bublé's marriage.

In 2020, controversy marked Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's marriage after an Instagram live.

Fans shared concern for the actress after Bublé elbowed her after she said 'Hola' to the viewers, before he pulled her in for a hug in what some viewers said was in an 'aggressive' way.

However, Lopilato came out in defence of her husband and denied his 'aggressive' behaviour. Her post (translated to English) reads: "It's incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds!

"[I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [Instagram] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would choose him again a thousand times over."

Michael Bublé's representatives also responded on behalf of the international singer saying in a statement to E News, "Anyone who watches them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love."

The representative added that the allegations are "a failed effort of cyber-bullying".

It's not the first time fans of the couple have expressed concern for the couple, after another clip from 2020 showed the singer telling his wife "You're so dead to me" after she was two minutes late to the recording. Again, Luisana Lopilato has assured her fans that she is okay and has "no doubts about who my husband is".

