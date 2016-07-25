Michael Clarke nearly blew it with Kyly on their very first date.

As they often say, the course of true love never did run smooth.

And according to Australian cricketer Michael Clarke, such was the case for he and his now wife, Kyly Clarke.

Appearing on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, the legendary batsman told the breakfast morning radio hosts that their first date did not run to plan when Clarke made a fatal error before leaving the house.

Kyly Clarke seemed happy to have the date disaster on the public record. Source: Instagram.

"Our very first date, we went for coffee," the 35-year-old began.

"I don't drink coffee so I just had a milkshake and something to eat... and I'd forgotten my wallet," he said humiliated.

"Oh no," Jackie O chimed in, "you would have looked so cheap."

Nodding, the father-of-one continued, "I thought Kyly was going, 'oh here we go, the old I forgot my wallet' tactic. So she had to pay and she reminds me of it to this day. I was so embarrassed."

Michael and Kyly Clarke

Sharing the video to the Kyle & Jackie O Instagram account, Kyly seemed a-okay with the story being aired, commenting on the post almost immediately.

"Hahahaha!" the model and author commented, clearly happy to have the date mishap on the public record.

But despite the initial hiccup it seems everything worked out for the best, with the pair marrying just 18 months after the memorable first date, and welcoming their first child, daughter Kelsey Lee, into the world in November last year.