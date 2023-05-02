The Met Gala red carpet is in full swing right now as celebrities show off their Karl Lagerfeld dedication looks outside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But here's the roundup of all the behind-the-scenes stuff that actually... went into those looks.

A lot of Instastory snooping was involved here, so please enjoy.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, who was initially rumoured to not be attending this year's Met Gala until she posted a photo of herself with the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette (I know, it sounds bananas to even type that sentence out) has posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos of her hours before the Gala.

But first, here's the cat tax photo we all need.

Ok, now Kim initially posted a photo of a Chanel beauty haul that confirmed her attendance and then followed that up with a video of a surprise that her 9-year-old daughter, North West apparently planned for her in a hotel room, including massage tables, white rose petals, GIANT candles, and balloons that spelled out 'Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala' on the wall.

How she afforded this without Kim's knowing is (and will probably always remain) a mystery.

Image: @Kimkardashian on Instagram.

Image: @Kimkardashian on Instagram.

Elle Fanning

Younger sister of Dakota and incredible actress in her own right, Elle Fanning, posted her own behind-the-scenes photo showing her prepping her skin with a face mask and drinking some unidentifiable green sludge.

Image: @ellefanning on Instagram.

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris star and low-key nepo baby daughter of Phil Collins, Lily Collins, also posted a dressed-down selfie with clear skin, ready for the makeup chair.

Image: @lilyjcollins on Instagram.

Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss was particularly generous with the details of her Met Gala prep, which you could maybe? read as compensation for her "Looking camp right in the eye" 2019 disaster in which Kloss posted a mysterious photo of her eye in the makeup chair before revealing a – uh – deeply underwhelming outfit.

Image: @karliekloss on Instagram.

Image: @karliekloss on Instagram.

Image: @karliekloss on Instagram.

Image: @karliekloss on Instagram.

Kloss also debuted her baby bump for her second child with Joshua Kushner.

Lizzo

The singer didn't post any prep photos but she did capture our hearts (again) with this glorious image.

Alexa Chung

Model and presenter, Alexa Chung, posted a couple of highly pimple-centric photos on her Instastory that focused on her Met-Gala-day blemish and the groundwork that went into covering it up.

Image: @alexachung on Instagram.



Image: @alexachung on Instagram.

Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashley Graham posted a whole get-ready-with-me series – including pre-Met stretching and an eleventh-hour haircut – as she put the final touches on her wildly beautiful and very pink Harris Reed look.

Image: @ashleygraham on Instagram.

Image: @ashleygraham on Instagram.

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star's excitement kinda speaks for itself.





@jvn_official My first Met Gala experience queens! Tonight’s Met Gala is all things Karl Lagerfeld so you know the Chanel had to come out to play. I can’t wait to see all of the gorggg looks tonight 💅✨👗 I’ll be live from the @E! Entertainment Met Gala, tune in at 6pm ET to watch live with me. 💁🏻 #metgala #metgala2023 #karllagerfeld #chanel #grwm ♬ Glamorous - Fergie





Rita Ora

The singer, who eventually hit the red carpet with her new (ish) husband, writer and director Taika Waititi, posted some cute content from bed, including a video of her makeup artist arriving and dancing in her doorway.

Image: @ritaora on Instagram.

Image: @ritaora on Instagram.

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel not only posted photos of her in the makeup chair, as well as a preview of her dress, she also happily advertised to the world that apparently Gala prep requires getting an IV drip. God help us, we have strayed too far.

Image: @mirandakerr on Instagram.

Image: @mirandakerr on Instagram.

Image: @mirandakerr on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski

Meanwhile, the supermodel just posted a photo of herself dancing to Keep Dat N***a by iCandy in low-slung jeans and a Chanel belt.

No prep involved, vibes only.

Image: @emrata on Instagram.

Images: Instagram.