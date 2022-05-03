From metallic eyeshadow to vampy lips: The best beauty looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

It's Met Gala TOIME! And yes, it's everything you'd expect and MORE (just check out some of the best fashion looks here).

This is the one night where the celebs go ALL out - and honestly, we love to see it.

ICYMI (where have you been?), for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" themed Met Gala, the dress code is: Gilded glamour, white-tie.

Watch: We throw it back to the wildest Met Gala moments of all time. Post continues below.

So... what can we expect?

Well, the grandeur of Gilded Age New York, which was a time of unprecedented prosperity from 1870 to 1890. Meaning? The more the better.

And the beauty looks did NOT disappoint, with celebs going full period drama on us.

From bold lips to bright blush and metallic hair accessories (read: SO 👏 MANY 👏 CROWNS), the hair and makeup inspo screamed romantic glamour.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best, most over-the-top beauty looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Anna Wintour.

Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty.

Julianne Moore.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Kourtney Kardashian.

Image: Getty.

Sophie Turner.

Image: Getty.

Kaia Gerber.

Image: Getty.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Karlie Kloss.

Normani.

Image: Getty

Nicola Coughlan.

Image: Getty.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello

Simone Ashley.

Laura Harrier.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Image: Getty.

Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Image: Getty.

Hillary Clinton.

Image: Getty.

Phoebe Dynevor.

Image: Getty.

Fredrik Robertson.

Image: Getty.

What's your favourite Met Gala look? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature Image: Getty.