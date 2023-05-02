Pointed outfits and Rihanna late (again): All the Met Gala after party gossip in one place.

Sure, the Met Gala is about fashion and raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

But the Met Gala is also about celebrities, in often ridiculous outfits, partying until the wee hours, taking unlikely selfies and well, gossip.

This year, there were 10 (!) official after parties, hosted by this year's co-chairs including Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel or Met Gala regulars including Em Rata.

Here's all the gossip that's come out from the celebrities' big nights.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived together.

Kendall Jenner and musician Bad Bunny have been (unofficially) dating for months now, and the Met Gala was the closest they've come so far to going fully 'public'.

After they each attended the event separately, they headed to a few different after parties together.

Kendall and Bad Bunny inside Diddy and Doja Cat's after-party. Image: Getty.

Hours earlier, a source told People that their relationship was "getting more serious".

"It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now," they said. "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted at the same after-party.

All the gossip suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid had called off a relationship — or whatever they were up to! — earlier this year, after a few months of being spotted across New York.

But the pair arrived at the same after-party, amid rumours they rekindled things in March.

They arrived and left separately, and TMZ's eyes inside said they weren't seen hanging out.

In fact, when DiCaprio left, he walked outside to a limo alone. And moments later, four models also left and got in the vehicle.

So... yeah.

Paris and Nicky Hilton tried on Jared Leto's giant cat head.

What a sentence that is.

According to Vogue, who had eyes on the ground at Diddy and Doja Cat's after party (which didn't wrap up until 6am, FYI), Jared Leto and the giant head of his Choupette cat costume that he refused to put down, were the "undisputed, show-stopping duo of the evening".

Who was under the head at this precise moment, I wonder? Image: Getty.

The Hilton sisters, Paris and Nicky, took turns trying on the head and passing it around for others to have a go.

At this party, everyone could be a cat.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky continued their theme of being late to everything.

The pair arrived at Dua Lipa's star-studded after party around 4am, according to Vogue.

They stayed long enough for THIS pic, which has pop fans in a tizzy (think of the potential collab!):

But then they split, as paparazzi spotted them grabbing a 5am meal at a nearby diner.

In perfect hair, make-up and after party fashion, FYI.

At this point, I'm convinced Ri is a vampire.

Irina Shayk's (possibly) shady sweatpants.

This year's Met ball paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Much has been written about Lagerfeld's many problematic views, but he also famously hated sweatpants.

Lagerfeld once called them "a sign of defeat".

"You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants," he wrote in his 2013 book.

So, well, it seems like a real move that model Irina Shayk arrived at an after-party in $6000 glittery Jimmy Choo gold boots with a white bodysuit and... grey sweatpants.

Whether it was a pointed dig or just a comfortable choice, we don't know, but partying in sweatpants DOES sound like the dream, either way.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram