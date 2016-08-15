Melissa Doyle has been replaced in her role as Seven's weekend news anchor.

Channel 7 has reshuffled Melissa Doyle’s role again in order to make way for the network’s newest hire, Michael Usher, who has jumped ship from Channel 9.

Doyle will no longer anchor Seven’s weekend news, with that role being given to Usher upon news of his appointment.

In a statement, the Seven Network outlined their excitement for having Usher on board, and that Doyle’s removal from that post will give her more opportunity to explore a greater depth of stories on Sunday Night.

“This is a major appointment for Sunday Night and for Mel. It allows her to give 100 per cent commitment and time to Sunday Night as it continues to grow as Australia’s number one public affairs program. With the experienced team behind her, this will be an exciting new horizon for Mel and I’m sure she will excel,” the network said.

Doyle continued on a similar theme, posting on Facebook this morning about her excitement at her newest chapter.

“I’m so glad we can finally announce this next exciting new chapter. I’m moving to a full time role on our networks flagship public affairs program Sunday Night,” she wrote.

“It’s the ultimate privilege for any journalist – to tell interesting stories, take you to fascinating places and introduce you to extraordinary people. The opportunity to do so on such a well produced and respected program is an honour.”

It’s not the first time Channel 7 have reshuffled Doyle around the network, originally dropping her from her role with Sunrise in favour of Sam Armytage in 2013, moving her into a news reading role on Seven’s digital channel as well as an afternoon news reading job on Seven’s main channel.

Usher announced his resignation from Nine last week after 25 years with the network, just months after 60 Minutes became the focus of public scrutiny following their botched child abduction scandal.

Although Usher was not physically part of the story, he was embroiled in the controversy after being forced to apologise on behalf the network.

“Big life and career decision to leave the Nine network after 25 years,” Usher wrote on Facebook.

“Very hard call to leave great friends and colleagues but looking forward to more time at home with my children and less long haul travel, and to new challenges at the Seven Network.”

