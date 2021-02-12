A 5 day lockdown, and everything you need to know about Melbourne's growing Holiday Inn cluster.

The entire state of Victoria will be going into a five-day lockdown starting from 11:59pm Friday, February 12 until 11:59pm Wednesday, February 17.

With 19 cases now confirmed as part of the Holiday Inn cluster, Premier Daniel Andrews has told a press conference this afternoon, "I'm announcing, on advice from the chief health officer, and after a meeting of relevant Cabinet committees and the full Cabinet, that from 11:59pm tonight Victoria - all of Victoria - will go to Stage 4 restrictions."

The strain currently active in Victoria has been confirmed as being the UK variant of COVID-19, which Andrews says "is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of the last 12 months."

He has been warned that there is likely already "further cases in the community than we have positive results for, which leaves him with no choice but to act now."

"The challenge that I have, and the challenge that all of us will have to confront, is that if we wait for this theory - that it might be out there, there might be more cases than we know about - if we wait for that to be proven correct, it will be too late. And then we will face the prospect of being locked down until a vaccination is rolled out. That's not days or weeks, that's months," he said.

Andrews is calling the snap lockdown a "circuit breaker" that will allow the state to hopefully get ahead of the virus spread.

"We will be able to smother this. We will be able to prevent it getting away from us. I wanna be here on Wednesday next week announcing that these restrictions are coming off, but I can't do it on my own. I need every single Victorian to work with me, and with our team, so that we can run this to ground and we can see this strategy work, just as it has worked against this UK strain in Brisbane and in Perth," Andrews said.

A reminder of what Victorians can do under Stage 4 restrictions.

Under stage four restrictions, Daniel Andrews says Victorians will only be able to leave their house for four key reasons, shopping for essential items, essential work, caregiving and exercise.

Residents will be allowed to leave their homes for two hours of exercise a day with either their household, partner, or one other person.

Schools will be closed except for essential worker's children, masks must be worn everywhere outside of the home, and you may only travel 5km from your property - unless essential for shopping or essential work.

No private gatherings are allowed, and everyone who can, must work from home.

Gyms, pools, community centres, entertainment venues and libraries must all close.

Funerals can only have 10 mourners, and according to the premier's statement "weddings will need to be postponed."

Where did the outbreak start?

An undeclared nebuliser - a machine that vaporises liquid for medicinal purposes - used inside the room of an infected family of three at the hotel, is the suspected cause of the outbreak.

The nebuliser was used in the hotel on Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4, and health authorities are working on the theory the virus spread to others through tiny air particles.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton thinks exposure happened on those two days when the nebuliser was used, "which then meant that the virus was carried out into the corridor and exposed the authorised officer, and the food and beverage service worker and also the other resident."

The person using the nebuliser is now in ICU battling coronavirus.

How did it spread?

An authorised officer at the Holiday Inn - a woman in her early 50s - returned a negative swab on Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4, but started developing symptoms during her shift on Sunday, February 7, and tested positive to COVID-19 the same day.

She visited three locations during the time it's believed she was infectious - Marciano’s Cakes in Maidstone, Dan Murphy’s in Sunshine and Off Ya Tree Watergardens in Taylors Lakes.

A hotel quarantine guest who was staying opposite the family of three left the hotel after her 14-days in isolation on Sunday February 7, and returned a positive test on Tuesday, February 9.

Investigators believe she was exposed to the virus just before being tested as she left quarantine on the weekend.

A hotel quarantine worker also tested positive on Tuesday, February 9, and has been linked to seven exposure sites in Sunbury.

On Wednesday, February 10, a third hotel quarantine worker tested positive, but no exposure sites were linked to the case.

The same day another returned traveller who was released on the Sunday, also tested positive. She is responsible for two exposure sites in Glen Waverley.

A total of five new cases were confirmed on Thursday, including a female assistant manager and four close contacts of people who earlier tested positive to COVID-19.

One of the five is believed to have had some contact with Camberwell Grammar School.

In an 11pm tweet on Thursday evening, the Department of Health confirmed two more cases were “household primary close contacts” of existing cases. They will be included in Friday's numbers.

As of 1pm Friday afternoon, there are a total of 19 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, with 24,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are fears Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak could have spread interstate after an infected person spent more than eight hours at an airport cafe.

The Brunetti cafe in Terminal 4 at Melbourne Airport was listed as an exposure site early Friday morning, after being visited by the case on February 9 between 4.45am and 1.15pm.

It brings the total number of exposure sites listed on the Health Department's website to 30, with the number of cases growing to 13.

What about the Australian Open?

The Australian Open will continue without crowds.

More than 1000 international players, coaches and media are currently taking part in the tournament being held in Melbourne.

How are the other states and territories reacting to the cluster?

The cluster has prompted several states to tighten borders to travellers from Greater Melbourne.

South Australia locked out travellers from the Victorian capital at midnight on Thursday, while Queensland will bar entry to visitors of the city's exposure sites from 1am on Saturday.

Western Australia announced its hard border to Victoria would be extended for at least another seven days.

NSW is asking anyone who entered from Victoria since 27 January to check whether they have been to a venue of concern in Melbourne, and get tested.

Here's a full list of Victoria's exposure sites.

Visitors to the following venues at the specified times must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:

Friday, February 5

* PJ's Pet Warehouse, Sunbury, 3.37pm - 4.10pm

* Bakers Delight, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 3.40pm - 4.15pm

* Aldente Deli, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 3.45pm - 4.23pm

* Sushi Sushi, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 3.53pm - 4.28pm

* Asian Star, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 3.57pm - 4.30pm

Saturday, February 6

* Cellarbrations, Sunbury, 6.17pm - 7.02pm

* Sunny Life Massage, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 4.30 - 6.30pm

Sunday, February 7

* Cellarbrations, Sunbury, 5.44pm - 6.19pm

Tuesday, February 9

* Brunetti, Terminal 4, Melbourne Airport, 4.45am - 1.15pm

* Commonwealth Bank, Glen Waverley, 1.30pm - 2.15pm

* HSBC Bank, Glen Waverley, 2.15pm - 3.30pm

Visitors to the following venue at the specified times must get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result:

Friday, February 5

* Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 3.40pm - 4.30pm

