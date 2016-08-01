News
news

"Kind and generous" Sydney woman killed in tragic hit and run.

A 22-year-old Sydney woman has died after being fatally hit by a stolen car in Melbourne on Saturday morning.

Lane Cove resident Tanami Nayler was visiting her best friend for the weekend when she was hit by the speeding car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Victoria Police confirmed Nayler was playing the popular Pokemon Go game on Friday evening, but said her phone had been in her pocket when she was hit.

Sydney hit and run victim, Tanami Nayler. Source: . 

Police said the rental car had been stolen by 21-year-old New Zealand man, Nicholas Michael Davison and was travelling at 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Police said Davison did not stop to help Nayler following the accident.

Nayler's cousin, Joshua Leisk has described Tanami as a "kind and generous" woman who was a manager at a Chatswood Bardot store and looked forward to a career in the industry.

Sydney hit and run victim, Tanami Nayler. Source: Facebook

"It's one of those senseless things," Leisk said, "You can't predict something like that.

"Everything was working pretty well for her, she seemed to be starting to go places, including a recent job promotion," Mr Leisk said.

Davison has been charged with culpable driving and failure to render assistance over the incident.

