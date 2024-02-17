A non-Swifties recap of the first Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Last night over 96,000 people flooded the MCG to watch the fourteen-time Grammy award-winning artist, Taylor Swift, on her first leg of the Eras Tour in Australia.

That includes me, even though I wouldn't describe myself as a "Swiftie".

Aside from the hit singles, I don't know many of her songs (she has 243 give me a break). However, I have two sisters that live and breathe Swift so I came along for the vibes.

My sisters have been planning their outfits down to their fingernail details and making hundreds of friendship bracelets for months now. Their love for Swift is so strong, that there isn't a topic that I can mention without my sisters associating it with a Taylor lyric and bursting spontaneously into song.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues below.

Hailing from Sydney, my sisters managed to get tickets to the first Melbourne concert and they were very keen for me to join in the fun, and I was excited to get amongst it too.

So off we went – all blinged up. We grabbed an Uber and battled through the traffic to the 'holy ground' of the MCG. What we witnessed when we arrived was nothing short of amazing.

There were thousands of people who had put hours of thought into costumes spanning Swift's 10 album eras – and quite a few Travis Kelce 87 jerseys – were greeting each other, swapping bracelets and complimenting each other's wardrobe choices.

The happy vibe only magnified when Sabrina Carpenter came on, who is Swift's supporting artist. Carpenter delighted the crowd with a rendition of Olivia Newton John's 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'. It was delightful, the mood was strong.

Then at 7.30 pm, the iconic Eras Tour clock appeared – the two-and-a-half minute countdown started, and the crowd was unlike anything I had experienced before.

The friendship bracelets were everywhere. Image: Supplied.

The excitement was palpable and when the clock struck zero the screaming was deafening as the music for 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince' opened the show. What followed was three hours, forty-five songs and at least a dozen costume changes of amazing dancing, music and pure joy.

Fast forward past the amazing performances in Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation and Speak Now.

The Red Era served some funny commentary on Aussie slang.

During her performance of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', the lyric in the song "like ever" was replaced with the words "yeah nah", sang by one of Swift's dancers. Iconic behavior.

As Swifties would know, at each show she performs two acoustic surprise songs, and I believed it was quite likely I wouldn't know either. The first surprise song was 'Red', the crowd screamed, and I was super excited because I actually knew the song.

Before singing her second surprise song which was 'You're Losing Me', she announced the name of a song that would be released on her highly anticipated new album The Tortured Poets Department. The song is called 'The Bolter'.

The big reveal. Image: Supplied.

The tour went out with a bang (literally with fireworks) after she finished the show with her Midnights era.

I didn't know every song like most of the crowd did, but it didn't matter. It was amazing to see the happiness and the sense of togetherness that this concert brought to so many people.

So have I became a Swiftie? Well, I have to give credit where credit is due, the Eras Tour was the most fun concert I have ever been to.

The nostalgia trip Swift takes the audience through with all the Eras (minus Debut) of her 18-year career creates such a fun atmosphere. It also brings such a diverse range of fans from the newer fans of her pop eras to those who have been fans since her country days.

So maybe I am a Swiftie convert, and I will definitely tune in and listen to the new album come April 19th.

Feature Image: Supplied.