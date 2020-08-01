Stage 4 restrictions and a curfew: What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of disaster and introduced stage four restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the state recorded 671 new cases on Sunday and seven new deaths.

Premier Andrews said the most concerning number was the growing number of "mystery cases" where there is no known infection source, indicating an abundance of community transmission occurring within the city. There are currently 760 "mystery cases," Andrews said, leading him to tighten restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know from Daniel Andrews' press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Stage-four restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne will move to stage four restrictions, effective from 6pm tonight.

Residents can no longer go further than a 5km radius from their home. As for shopping, only one person per household per day can go shopping for what is needed within a 5km radius of their home.

Further to this, Melburnians can only exercise for one hour per day within a 5km radius of their home. Recreational activities, such as golf and fishing, will be banned.

"There will no longer be able to be groups any bigger than two, regardless of whether they're from your family or someone else," Premier Daniel Andrews announced.

"These changes are about making sure that we limit movement, that we have less people moving around."

As part of stage four, funeral restrictions will remain unchanged, whilst "weddings will not be occurring in Melbourne unless there is a compassionate reason."

These restrictions will be in place for six weeks, and will run until September 13.

Daniel Andrews announced stage four restrictions on Sunday. Image: Getty.

Curfew.

Premier Andrews has introduced a curfew across metropolitan Melbourne, effective from 8pm tonight.

Every day there will be a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am.

Andrews said the only reason residents can be outside of their home between those hours "is to get care, to give care, or to go to and from work or be at work."

"Police will be out in force and you will be stopped and you will be asked and need to demonstrate that you are lawfully out and you are not breaching that curfew," Andrews explained.

Again, this curfew will be in place until September 13.

A state of disaster.

"I am declaring a state of disaster across Victoria," Andrews announced on Sunday.

"This means that police and others have additional powers. We can suspend various acts of the parliament and make sure that we get the job done and there's no question about the enforceability and the way in which new rules will operate."

Watch: Daniel Andrews declares a state of disaster in Victoria. Post continues below.

Stage three lockdown in regional Victoria.

Beyond metropolitan Melbourne, Daniel Andrews said regional Victoria will move to stage three lockdown, effective from midnight next Wednesday.

"That's stay at home, except for the four reasons for leaving. That will mean restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, a whole range of other settings will need to close from midnight next Wednesday," Andrews announced.

Those four reasons are:

to shop for food and essential goods or services

to provide care, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment

to exercise or for outdoor recreation

for work or study, if you can’t do it from home.

Mitchell Shire will remain in stage three lockdown.

School.

There will be further changes to schools under the new restrictions. From Wednesday, all students in all schools in all of Victoria will move to "flexible and remote learning".

This means senior Year 11 and 12 students will return to home-based learning.

Special schools will remain open for "those who really need it to be in those settings".

Children of parents who are working will also still be able to go to school and will be supervised, but the Premier said "it will really only be those that are absolutely necessary to do so."

Monday will be a normal day of school, Tuesday will be a pupil free day and remote learning will begin on Wednesday.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast.

Changes to workplace.

Premier Andrews said there will be more changes concerning the workplace in tomorrow's press conference.

"There will be significant changes to a number of workplaces in terms of how much they're doing. Some will close. All of that is for tomorrow," Andrews announced.

Feature Image: Getty.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



