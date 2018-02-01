Melania Trump gave another not-so-subtle signal for help with her State of the Union outfit.

When it comes to politics, there’s no such thing as an accident.

That’s exactly why everyone is talking about Melania Trump’s outfit at President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address yesterday.

Dressed head to toe in designers, the First Lady wore a white Dior pant suit with a Dolce & Gabbana silk shirt and Christian Louboutin shoes.

In a sea of dark colours, the former model stood out like a blinding light.

Critics are arguing that was exactly her plan.

You see, Mrs Trump chose to wear white, a colour adopted by the suffragettes in the early 20th century.

Vanessa Friedman wrote for the New York Times that the symbolism would be impossible for Trump to miss. If that's true, then it can only mean one thing - her show of rebellion against everything her husband says and stands was entirely on purpose. She was showing her support for women.

LISTEN: We need to talk about Melania at the State of the Union.

She's not the only political figure to have donned the white pant suit.

Hillary Clinton wore a similar one for her speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Alternatively, Melania Trump could just love a white suit - an outfit she's worn twice before including a Karl Lagerfeld version and a Dolce & Gabbana one, both last year.

Let's hope that this time it was for the former reason.