With one 'like', Melania Trump confirms suspicions about her marriage. (Sort of.)

In recent months, rumours about the poor state of Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage have plagued the couple, and now it seems the First Lady may have just confirmed them.

The slip-up occurred on Tuesday evening when the First Lady liked a tweet written by left-wing blogger Andy Ostroy that showed a GIF of Melania smiling at her husband on election day and grimacing as soon as his back was turned, and referring to Donald Trump’s election promise to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

The tweet read, “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

Within an hour of posting, Ostroy received a notification showing that @MelaniaTrump – the personal Twitter account of Melania – had liked the tweet.

(Melania also inherited the First Lady Twitter account from Michelle Obama.)

30 minutes later, the tweet was unliked by @MelaniaTrump.

Initially, Ostroy assumed the account must be a fake, but with 866,000 followers, an official verification tick from Twitter, and a bio that reads “The official profile for Melania Trump”, it seems near impossible that the account could be bogus.

Prior to and following the November election, many questions were raised about Melania Trump’s unwillingness to play an active role in her husband’s presidency, preferring to avoid the campaign trail and the White House in favour of her New York penthouse.

To date, Ostroy's like is the closest anyone from the family or the Trump administration has come to commenting on the First Lady and the President's relationship.

No representatives of the First Lady of the White House have commented on the Tweet like.