The Spice Girl who had a four-year relationship with a woman.

Scary Spice is a scarily good secret-keeper.

Mel B has just revealed in an interview that she was dating a woman for four years, before she met her now husband Stephen Belafonte.

“I did have a four-year relationship with a woman, but I’ve been very happily married for seven years to a penis. An amazing guy.”

That’s right. Mel referred to her husband as a penis. Scary Spice and Penis Spice.

39-year-old Mel, who has been married to Stephen since 2007, apparently met ex-girlfriend Christa Parker at her daughter Phoenix’s school in Los Angeles.

Most likely, Mel said “Tell me what you want, what you really, really want.” And then Christa said “I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want…”

And so on, until zigga-say-ah.

Mel with husband Stephen in a shoot for Cosmopolitan.

Mel spoke candidly in an interview to the Guardian.

“People call me lesbian, bisexual or heterosexual, but I know who’s in my bed. I have a huge libido and a great sex life.”

“…I’ve definitely not been shy or been one to hold back. If I wanted to try something, I did. I had a girlfriend. So what?”

Mel has been subject to rumours before about cosying up (in a toilet cubicle) with Playboy bunny Luann Lee for a bit of cheeky alone time – but she denied it in the interview.

“No, me and my husband are very tight and solid. But I will be the first one to compliment a woman, to say to my husband, ‘Oh my God, look at her legs’, or, ‘Doesn’t she look stunning?’. I do think women are gorgeous. Crazy but gorgeous.”

Mel has daughter Phoenix from first husband Jimmy Gulzar, daughter Angel, 7, (from her tumultuous relationship with Eddie Murphy) and a three-year-old daughter Madison with husband Stephen. A whole flock of crazy, gorgeous girls.

Spice Girls, then and now.

