Side-by-side toilets and TikTok stardom: 7 things you didn't know about Meghan Trainor.

Meghan Trainor is making waves down under.

Whether it's her music - including the new TikTok viral hit 'I Made You Look' - or her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara, Trainor has dominated the industry.

And now she's a fixture on Australian Idol, a judge alongside Kyle Sandilands, Harry Connick Jnr. and Amy Shark.

This week, Trainor announced she is pregnant with her second child.

"What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. I'm halfway there - I want four kids!" she said to People. "We try to tell our son, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours - it's in Mama's belly!'"

Watch the moment when Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara announce they are expecting baby number two. Story continues below.

So with Trainor in the news, we thought it the perfect timing to look back at her rise to fame - here's seven things you likely didn't know about the star.

1. Meghan Trainor wrote 'All About That Bass' in 45 minutes.

'All About That Bass' has been played millions and millions of times by radio stations across the world.

And for Trainor, it propelled her to success.

She explained that she has been writing songs since she was 11 - and for this song in particular, she managed to write it in 45 minutes. And it went on to become one of the top performing and selling songs of 2014.

"When I wrote it, the words flew out of my mouth - I had the lyrics down in about 45 minutes. My crowd was all the skinny, beautiful, popular girls, and I was their, like, thicker friend. This one dude I was in love with told me in seventh grade, 'You'd be so much hotter if you were 10 pounds lighter.' It crushed me," she said to Glamour.

"I hope the song helps girls love themselves more, because they're adorable. Women too. We should all have a big banner, or maybe a neon sign, in our bedrooms: Every inch of you is perfect."

2. Turns out 'All About That Bass' was offered to Adele and Beyoncé.

It turns out that both Beyoncé and Adele turned down the chance to record 'All About That Bass'.

Trainor said to The Guardian that she offered her number one hit to a bunch of artists but didn't find the right fit. So in the end, she decided to record it herself. And it paid off!

"Some artists get thousands of songs pitched and they never know, so Beyoncé herself probably never heard it. There weren't any singers at the time who fit the song. Adele was the only one, but she wasn't rapping and singing sassy songs with swears in them. But I'm down - I get all the performing royalties!"

3. Meghan Trainor went through severe vocal cord surgery and couldn't speak for months.

In 2015, Trainor underwent surgery for a severely hemorrhaged vocal cord and had to cancel her tour as a result. Then in 2017, she underwent another vocal cord procedure.

Trainor credited support from fellow singer Sam Smith for encouraging her to have the surgery. Smith has also had a similar surgery to repair their vocal cords.

Trainor's now husband Daryl Sabara learned sign language in order to still communicate with Trainor during that time. Sabara is best known for playing the lead in the iconic Spy Kids franchise.

She said to Ellen DeGeneres at the time: "The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me. I would spell out words for him. He just stuck with me through it. He was great. He's better than whatever I wished for."

Trainor said the surgery was fortunately successful, and allowed her to continue her career in the music industry.

"It was scary. It's another time of like, 'I'm going to take away all your hopes and dreams for a second, put it on pause and see if they come back'," she reflected to People.

"It really shocks you and puts you in place. I stopped drinking - I know it hurts your cords. I don't ever smoke anything, I drink a lot of water and I started eating healthier and working out more."

4. Meghan Trainor and her husband have side-by-side toilets.

Onto a more lowbrow, yet ICONIC story.

In late 2021, Trainor decided to share with the world that she and her husband have matching toilets together. Toilets that are located directly next to one another. So to allow Trainor and Sabara to go to the bathroom simultaneously...

Trainor said on comedian Nicole Byer's podcast Why Won't You Date Me that she and her husband paid a contractor to install the two toilets together.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

And to really let the whole world know what their whole dual toileting situation is like, Trainor clarified it all via Twitter.

5. Meghan Trainor has written a number of songs for plenty of famous musicians/singers.

In the early years of her career, Trainor lived in Nashville, the heart of American country music. While there, she wrote songs for a number of actors including well known American country music singers Hunter Hayes and Rascal Flatts, and also wrote for actor/singer Sabrina Carpenter.

And over the years recently, she has also co-wrote 'Painkiller' by Jason Derulo, 'Ain't Your Mama' by Jennifer Lopez, 'Someday' with Michael Bublé, and quite a few for girl band Little Mix.

6. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's first child struggled health-wise in the first few days of his life.

Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first child, a son called Riley, in February 2021.

Although the birth itself went well, the couple experienced a rocky few days with their son after. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor said on the Today show. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues." Riley spent five days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"It was really f***ed up. They had no name for what was wrong. It was definitely a rough start. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

7. Meghan Trainor said "TikTok saved my career".

Speaking to Insider, Trainor said she is very grateful to TikTok for her latest music resurgence.

"It is unreal, it feels like it is my birthday and everyone showed up," she said.

"I always joke that I am a TikTok star now and I am an influencer and TikTok has saved my career. It is true to a level in that I found a home to be myself. It is a whole new world but it is the only place that I can really be myself and that I am loved for being myself."

Feature Image: Mamamia/Instagram @meghantrainor.