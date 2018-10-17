Days after the royal baby announcement, Meghan Markle's family has reacted... bizarrely.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Yes, well.

Meghan Markle’s family is back in the headlines… again.

You see, on Monday Prince Harry and Markle announced they’re expecting their first child in autumn next year.

The royal couple told their family first – including Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, – and then sent out an official announcement.

It’s thought Meghan’s father, Thomas, found out before the announcement but not through Meghan directly.

The official announcement made mention that Doria was “very happy” about the news, but did not include a statement from Thomas.

Everything was hunky dory until Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha, decided she had some feelings and needed to express them publicly please.

Speaking to The Sun, Samantha said that although she was very happy for the royal couple, she was disappointed her father had been left out of the official announcement.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” she said.

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional.”

She then went on to explain that she believes it would be best for the tiny ginger bebe for her father to be involved in his/her life.

“I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included,” she said.

Thomas has remained tight-lipped following the announcement, but a “source” close to him told The Sun he was “absolutely delighted” by the news.

“Thomas sees this as a chance to fix the problems between him, Meghan and Harry. He is desperate to be there for his grandchild and wants to play an active role in their life,” the source said.

Samantha is not the only family member to seem a bit miffed by the news.

Immediately after the announcement was made, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson sent out four tweets about Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

While the world found out on Monday, the couple supposedly told the royal family of Meghan’s pregnancy during Princess Eugenie’s wedding celebrations on Friday, The Sun reports.

Fergie may not have taken the timing of their announcement well – or that their news was announced publicly so soon after her daughter’s big day.

Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, has also made no mention of the royal baby news on Twitter, instead tweeting a “happy birthday” message to his ex-wife and retweeting her message of love to his daughter and Jack.