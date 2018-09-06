The one thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hate about royal life.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

She’s seamlessly settled into her new role as the Duchess of Sussex, but while the first 100 days of her royal life have been smooth sailing, it seems there’s some aspects of royal life that Meghan Markle isn’t too fond of.

The 37-year-old attended the WellChild Awards alongside her husband Prince Harry last night, where the couple met with a number of children.

But speaking to one of the night’s award winners, Meghan and Harry shared their joint pet hate when it comes to royal life.

And honestly, we don’t really blame them.

Speaking with four-year-old Inspirational Child winner Mckenzie Brackley, the pair shared that they're not fans of the constant camera attention.

"They were so lovely," Mckenzie's mother Amy told Hello Magazine. "They knew he [Mckenzie] was scared of the camera and they said they didn't like the cameras either so they turned around."

Mckenzie was recognised at the awards for his ability to cheer others up, despite his fight against Acute Flaccid Paralysis.

"They said he was amazing and to keep going the way he is going and told him to look after me," Amy added.

"He's never going to forget this even though he's only four."

Meghan and Harry met a number of inspirational children at the event, which Harry has been a patron of since 2007.

According to royal reporters, when Meghan and Harry met one of the children, Matilda who has Spina Bifida, the seven-year-old presented the Duchess with a bouquet of white flowers.

Meghan then picked a flower out for Matilda to keep, while Harry gave Matilda a 'pinky promise' to never stop smiling.