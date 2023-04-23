Meghan Markle reportedly wrote a letter to King Charles about 'unconscious bias' in the royal family.

As we get closer and closer to King Charles' coronation, the royal drama shows no signs of abating.

Over the weekend, The Telegraph revealed that Meghan Markle had expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family in a letter to Prince Charles.

The letter was reportedly sent to her father-in-law soon after Prince Harry and Meghan's iconic interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they made a series of claims. One of the biggest claims made was their statement that in the royal circle, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be".

The Telegraph said the letter had been sent from Meghan in reply to a letter from the King, who is believed to be the only senior member of the family to have made contact with Meghan prior to the Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the letter, it's alleged that Charles and Meghan both acknowledged that the individual's remark about Archie's skin colour was not made with malice. It's not been made public who made the remark.

The Telegraph also says that Meghan "had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias".

For anyone in need of a quick refresher, Meghan relayed to Oprah the following: "In those months when I was pregnant all around the same time, we had in tandem the conversation he wouldn't be given security, wouldn't be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.

"What? What? Who is having that conversation with you?" Oprah asked, horrified.

Meghan would not go into detail about who was having those conversations.

"I think that would be very damaging to them. That was relayed to me, that was Harry's conversations with family," she said.

Just weeks away from the coronation, the timing of this revelation is in question.

A representative for Meghan told PEOPLE in a statement that speculation she was not attending King Charles' coronation over this matter was "ridiculous". Both she and Prince Harry have said her non-attendance comes down to the fact it's their son's birthday on the same day as the coronation.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous," the statement read.

The couple's concerns over "unconscious bias" has been discussed by Prince Harry recently.

When promoting his book Spare, he made quite the effort in an interview to say they had not suggested the royal family was 'racist', but rather had an 'unconscious bias'.

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different. Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism," he explained.

