The only baby name Meghan and Harry should consider according to Diana's former butler. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted us all when they announced they were expecting a little royal in the UK spring of 2019 (our autumn) just mere hours into their tour of Australia.

And with Meghan telling singer Missy Higgins she is four months along, we now know we can expect the baby to be born around March.

So, the only two things to spend the next six months obsessively speculating about (oh, is that just us?) is the gender and the name of said royal baby.

If this creepily accurate gender prediction chart is anything to go by – and it did accurately predict all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s offspring – the baby will be a girl.

And we know that Meghan has already been keeping a gift for her future daughter that could be a telling hint at potential baby names.

But if Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell (you know, the one that was for some reason on Australia’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here) has any say in it, there’s only one name Meghan and Harry should consider – and it will probably come as no surprise that it’s Diana.

Burrell, who served both the Queen and Princess Diana, issued a public plea to the couple as he no longer has ties to the royal family.

He tweeted: "Dear Meghan and Harry, Many Congratulations to you both on your wonderful news.

"Australia has taken you to their hearts and have seen at first hand the inspirational people you are.

"If your baby is a girl, be brave and call her Diana which would make your Mother so proud."

Although the choice of Diana would be a fan favourite name, it's unlikely to happen.

Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's former Press Secretary, told 9Honey: "Given that Princess Charlotte has Diana as one of the names I'm not sure it's wise, fair or even sensible to give any possible daughter the name Diana."

Naturally, Meghan and Harry are being asked about the baby wherever they go.

During an outing in Melbourne, a few students had the opportunity to ask the royal couple about baby names.

Keeping quiet, Meghan told them: “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

According to bookmakers, the frontrunners for names that could be chosen include Alexander, Alice and Arthur.

But for all our guessing, we'll have to wait six months or so until we know for sure.

Do you think Meghan and Harry should call their baby Diana if it's a girl? What are your royal baby name predictions?