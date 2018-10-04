Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's terribly awkward PDA moment we can't look away from.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

PDA is not common with most members of the British royal family, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are different.

The newlyweds’ hands are practically glued together, and they were photographed sharing a kiss at Prince Harry’s charity polo match.

Their latest PDA moment, however, was… uncomfortable.

While Meghan Markle and Harry were shaking hands and chucking high fives to a group of kids, she kept trying to put her hand on his back.

But he kept moving and her hand just… kept hovering. For way too long.

Royal reporter Rebecca English captured the moment on video and shared it to Twitter.

Back rub, hovering hand, back rub, hovering hand, back rub…

MAKE IT STOP.

PLS.

After that, you definitely need something to wash the cringe away so here’s that kiss from the polo match.

You're welcome.